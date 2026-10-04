Jordanian, Saudi Mps Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) Head of the Jordanian parliamentary delegation and Chair of the Jordanian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee MP Abdul-Basit Kabariti said Jordanian-Saudi ties are founded on mutual trust and close coordination.

During a meeting in Riyadh with Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Saudi Shura Council Adel bin Siraj Mirdad and committee members, Kabariti called for strengthening parliamentary cooperation and continued coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Kabariti said that Saudi Arabia's security, stability and territorial integrity are a priority for Jordan, adding that Jordan stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in confronting threats to its security and stability.

He discussed the key messages of His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent address to the UN General Assembly, particularly regarding the Palestinian cause, the need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The two sides agreed on enhancing parliamentary communication, activating joint committees and holding regular meetings to exchange expertise and views on issues of mutual interest.

Mirdad and the Saudi committee members reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and praised the high level of coordination between the two countries, stressing the importance of continued cooperation and joint Arab efforts to address regional challenges.

Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Al-Foul attended the meeting.

//Petra// AK