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Gallerydock Extends Website-Embedded Client Galleries To English-Speaking Photographers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hannover, Germany, October 4, 2026 - GalleryDock has made its website embedding feature available internationally to English-speaking photographers. The update lets photographers place an online client gallery inside an existing website by copying an embed code into an HTML or code block supported by their website editor.
The rollout follows GalleryDock's English-language launch on September 24, 2026. It extends the software's client delivery workflow to photographers who want clients to view and use a gallery within their own website. The feature is also included in the free account, which provides three galleries and 1 GB of storage without requiring a credit card.
CLIENT GALLERIES WITHIN AN EXISTING WEBSITE
A photographer can create a gallery in GalleryDock, upload the project files and configure the client-facing options before adding the supplied code to a website. This approach allows a studio to keep its existing website while adding a dedicated area for photo presentation, image selection and delivery. The website editor must support embedded content or an HTML block.
Within the embedded gallery, clients can use the available selection, comment and download functions according to the photographer's settings. The gallery can also include an optional shop. Photographers can decide which functions suit each assignment, rather than using the same delivery setup for every project.
For example, a portrait photographer can present a selection of images for a client to review, while an event photographer can organize the final collection for download. Embedding provides a way to bring these activities into the studio's website alongside its portfolio and service information.
PASSWORD PROTECTION AND ONLINE PHOTO PROOFING
GalleryDock supports password-protected client galleries, allowing photographers to add a password to an album before sharing access. Clients can mark favorite images and leave comments directly alongside the photographs. These tools keep image selections and feedback connected to the relevant files during the review process.
The platform also supports video delivery and timecode-based video feedback for filmmakers. An optional gallery shop can be used for digital sales and print products. Sales are subject to the applicable plan's shop fees; creating a free account does not make transactions fee-free.
AVAILABILITY
English-speaking users can access GalleryDock worldwide. The free plan includes website embedding and password protection alongside its three-gallery allowance. Paid plans are available for users who need additional capacity.
Website embedding guide:
ABOUT GALLERYDOCK
GalleryDock is online client gallery software for photographers and filmmakers, based in Hannover, Germany. It combines photo and video presentation, online proofing, client feedback, download controls and optional sales in one gallery workflow.
Product information:
MEDIA CONTACT
GalleryDock - Edmond Rätzel
Karmarschstraße 16, 30159 Hannover, Germany
Email:...
Phone: +49 511 27909377
The rollout follows GalleryDock's English-language launch on September 24, 2026. It extends the software's client delivery workflow to photographers who want clients to view and use a gallery within their own website. The feature is also included in the free account, which provides three galleries and 1 GB of storage without requiring a credit card.
CLIENT GALLERIES WITHIN AN EXISTING WEBSITE
A photographer can create a gallery in GalleryDock, upload the project files and configure the client-facing options before adding the supplied code to a website. This approach allows a studio to keep its existing website while adding a dedicated area for photo presentation, image selection and delivery. The website editor must support embedded content or an HTML block.
Within the embedded gallery, clients can use the available selection, comment and download functions according to the photographer's settings. The gallery can also include an optional shop. Photographers can decide which functions suit each assignment, rather than using the same delivery setup for every project.
For example, a portrait photographer can present a selection of images for a client to review, while an event photographer can organize the final collection for download. Embedding provides a way to bring these activities into the studio's website alongside its portfolio and service information.
PASSWORD PROTECTION AND ONLINE PHOTO PROOFING
GalleryDock supports password-protected client galleries, allowing photographers to add a password to an album before sharing access. Clients can mark favorite images and leave comments directly alongside the photographs. These tools keep image selections and feedback connected to the relevant files during the review process.
The platform also supports video delivery and timecode-based video feedback for filmmakers. An optional gallery shop can be used for digital sales and print products. Sales are subject to the applicable plan's shop fees; creating a free account does not make transactions fee-free.
AVAILABILITY
English-speaking users can access GalleryDock worldwide. The free plan includes website embedding and password protection alongside its three-gallery allowance. Paid plans are available for users who need additional capacity.
Website embedding guide:
ABOUT GALLERYDOCK
GalleryDock is online client gallery software for photographers and filmmakers, based in Hannover, Germany. It combines photo and video presentation, online proofing, client feedback, download controls and optional sales in one gallery workflow.
Product information:
MEDIA CONTACT
GalleryDock - Edmond Rätzel
Karmarschstraße 16, 30159 Hannover, Germany
Email:...
Phone: +49 511 27909377
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