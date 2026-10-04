GSC's screenshot of GenAI impressions

Raaquib Pathan, a Dubai-based SEO consultant, recently published a new AI SEO case study on a German-based SaaS product scaling GenAI impressions from 0 to 100k

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new B2B SaaS launch earned AI search visibility in one quarter, without waiting years for domain authority. Here is the playbook behind it.

Most founders assume a new domain needs years before search starts paying off. Raaquib Pathan, a Dubai-based SEO consultant, recently ran a project that suggests that assumption deserves a second look.

The client, a German B2B SaaS platform in the European funding space, launched with nothing. No backlinks, no search history, and no presence inside AI answers.

Three months later, the picture looked very different. Every figure below comes straight from Google Search Console or Google Analytics 4, with nothing modelled or estimated.

. 2,000+ organic clicks a month

. 100K GenAI impressions in Search Console

. 200+ referral visits from ChatGPT and other AI assistants

. 50+ product signups a month

. Unpaid editorial links from European government domains

For a site that started at zero, that is a strong first quarter. The more useful question is how it happened.

The starting line was about as hard as it gets. The domain had no authority, and the niche was crowded. Grants, subsidies and public programmes are topics where government and public-sector sites already hold the top positions.

There was a newer problem as well. The product had strong market fit, yet the brand appeared nowhere in ChatGPT, Gemini or AI Overviews. As AI answers absorb more clicks, that gap costs real pipeline.

Raaquib's read on it was simple. A new site cannot out-muscle government domains on trust, so it has to out-format them. Being the clearest, most quotable answer mattered more than raw authority.

That is where two newer disciplines came in, layered on top of sound technical SEO.

. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): getting cited inside AI answers, not just ranked in blue links.

. Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): shaping how AI engines understand and describe a brand.

One principle guided the plan: make the brand the easiest and most trustworthy thing for an AI model to quote, then earn signals everywhere that model already looks.

Raaquib ran eight pillars across three fronts, all in parallel. A new site rarely has the runway to test one tactic per quarter.

The first front was the site itself, where everything was built to be quoted.

. Country-specific pages structured around clear questions and self-contained answers.

. An LLM info page and an llms file giving AI assistants one plain-language description of the product.

. A dedicated FAQ page with one question per block, so every answer stands alone.

. Regular blog publishing, with each post reviewed by a human before going live.

The common thread is quotability. If a sentence only makes sense with the page around it, an AI model is far less likely to lift it.

The second front borrowed reach from platforms that already had trust.

. Placements in "best tools" roundups on high-authority sites, since AI answers lean on listicles when recommending software.

. Useful replies in country-specific Reddit and Quora threads where buyers were already asking for help.

. Supporting LinkedIn posts that repeated the same positioning.

Consistency did the heavy lifting. When the same product description appears across several platforms, a model has less room to guess.

The third front, digital PR, was the slowest and the most durable. Outreach earned editorial links from mid-tier European news sites, and the site also picked up unpaid editorial links from European government domains.

On measurement, Raaquib is more candid than most case studies.

No tool today can show how often a brand is cited inside AI answers, or on which prompt. That data is not exposed yet, so he works from two proxies he can verify.

. GenAI impressions from the Generative AI features report in Search Console.

. LLM referral traffic in GA4, meaning sessions that arrive from AI assistants.

Reporting in this area keeps shifting, which is why he maintains a public SEO updates tracker logging algorithm changes, AI search features and tooling releases each month.

He is equally direct about attribution. Eight tactics ran at once, so it is clear what moved together, but not always which single action caused which single win.

For SaaS founders, a few lessons travel well beyond one client.

. A new domain is not a disqualifier. AI answers pull from clearly formatted, trustworthy sources.

. Quality over volume. Short, standalone answers and human-reviewed posts are what models can reuse with confidence.

. Describe yourself before a model does. A consistent entity description leaves less room for invented details.

. Go where models already look. Listicles, community threads and news coverage all feed AI answers.

. Report honestly. Use Search Console and GA4, and call proxies what they are.

The platform targets buyers in more than one European market, so one generic page was never going to be enough. Each market needed its own questions answered directly.

That thinking shapes Raaquib's work as an SEO consultant in Germany: country-specific pages written to be cited, supported by local community threads and European news coverage.

For founders entering Germany or the wider EU, the takeaway is practical. Build for each market on its own terms, and keep the brand description identical everywhere.

"AEO and GEO are still young," Raaquib Pathan notes, and much of this project was tested in parallel, not assumed to work.

The outcome still stands on verified data. A brand-new SaaS site reached 100K GenAI impressions, 2,000+ monthly organic clicks and steady signups in a single quarter, without an aged domain behind it.

For teams watching AI answers absorb more clicks, that is a useful benchmark. The work is unglamorous, measurable and open to any company willing to be the clearest answer in its category.

Raaquib Pathan

Raaquib: Dubai SEO Consultant

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0 to 100K GenAI Impressions: Raaquib's AI SEO Case Study News Provided By Raaquib Pathan October 04, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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