SLOWMENT Brings Its Korean Slow Aging Skincare Philosophy To US Shoppers Ahead Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Hydration-led essentials spotlight a calmer approach to daily skincare as shoppers prepare for Amazon's October 6–7 event

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SLOWMENT, a Korean skincare brand built around the philosophy of early slow-aging, is introducing U.S. consumers to a more thoughtful and personalized approach to everyday skincare this fall.Available through its U.S. website and Amazon, SLOWMENT is spotlighting two of its signature products - Flooding First Essence and Pink Velvet Pore-tide Ampoule - ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, taking place October 6–7, 2026.The name SLOWMENT combines“Slow” and“Moment,” reflecting the brand's belief that beauty is not about resisting time, but about appreciating the youthfulness and beauty of the present while allowing it to unfold at a more relaxed, balanced pace.At the center of this philosophy is SLOWMENT's approach to early slow-aging - encouraging consumers to begin caring for their skin before visible signs of aging become a primary concern, while embracing aging with a positive perspective. Rather than relying on aggressive anti-aging routines, SLOWMENT focuses on skin-friendly formulas designed around hydration, healthy-looking radiance, texture, and individual skin concerns.SLOWMENT incorporates its proprietary peptide complex, Slow-LifttideTM, throughout its skincare collection. Developed as part of the brand's peptide-focused research approach, Slow-LifttideTM reflects SLOWMENT's philosophy of creating gentle, everyday skincare solutions while optimizing formulas for different skin conditions and concerns.Through this approach, the brand aims to make slow-aging skincare more accessible to consumers discovering Korean beauty, allowing them to select products according to their own skin priorities and build a routine that feels natural and sustainable over time.Flooding First Essence: A Hydration-First StartAt the heart of SLOWMENT's U.S. introduction is Flooding First Essence, a 210 mL first-step formula designed to be used immediately after cleansing.The formula features a distinctive dual-layer system consisting of a cream layer and moisture-essence layer. Before application, the bottle is shaken to combine the two textures, bringing complementary hydration into a single skincare step.Formulated with ingredients including thermal water, hyaluronic acid ingredients, ceramide NP, squalane, and panthenol, Flooding First Essence has a lightweight texture designed to leave the skin feeling soft and hydrated while preparing it for the rest of a skincare routine.Its first-step format also makes it an approachable introduction for consumers interested in building a more layered Korean skincare regimen without adding unnecessary complexity.Pink Velvet Pore-tide Ampoule: Smoother-Looking Texture and RadianceAlongside the essence, SLOWMENT is highlighting its Pink Velvet Pore-tide Ampoule, a 30 mL formula developed with a focus on the appearance of pores and uneven skin texture.The ampoule combines niacinamide, squalane, gluconolactone, and peptide ingredients in a silky formula designed to leave the complexion looking smoother and softly luminous.Applied after toner or first essence, Pink Velvet Pore-tide Ampoule can be incorporated into routines focused on hydration, refined-looking skin texture, and creating a smooth, well-prepared base before makeup.Together, Flooding First Essence and Pink Velvet Pore-tide Ampoule demonstrate SLOWMENT's broader philosophy: skincare routines should be shaped around individual skin conditions and priorities rather than a single standardized approach.A Personalized Approach to Slow-Aging SkincareThe wider SLOWMENT collection includes Signal Firming Ampoule, Reboot-core Finish Cream, Lifting Tension Cream Coating Mask, Pore Blur Toner Pad, and additional skincare products developed around complementary skin concerns.Across the collection, SLOWMENT emphasizes carefully selected steps that consumers can combine according to their skin condition, texture, hydration needs, and broader skincare goals.Product information and usage guidance available through SLOWMENT's U.S. website are designed to help shoppers understand where each product can fit within an existing routine - whether they are beginning with a simple hydration-focused regimen or building a more comprehensive Korean skincare routine.Discover SLOWMENT During Amazon Prime Big Deal DaysAhead of the October shopping event, SLOWMENT invites U.S. consumers to discover the collection, compare product details, and explore a Korean approach to skincare centered on taking care of today's skin while thinking about the years ahead.Amazon Prime Big Deal Days begins October 6 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs for 48 hours through October 7. Shoppers can visit SLOWMENT's Amazon listings during the event to check current prices, available offers, product eligibility, and applicable purchase terms.Explore the SLOWMENT collection at .Visit the SLOWMENT Amazon Brand Store to view currently available products and shopping information.About SLOWMENTSLOWMENT is a Korean skincare brand inspired by early slow-aging and the value of enjoying each moment at an unhurried pace.Combining“Slow” and“Moment,” the brand encourages a positive perspective on aging while developing skincare routines around individual skin concerns, healthy-looking radiance, and everyday care. SLOWMENT incorporates its proprietary peptide complex, Slow-LifttideTM, throughout its collection and offers skincare across essences, ampoules, creams, masks, toner pads, and other targeted formats.SLOWMENT's philosophy is simple: rather than rushing to turn back time, care for the skin thoughtfully today and allow beauty to evolve naturally over time.Learn more at .

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SLOWMENT Brings Its Korean Slow Aging Skincare Philosophy to US Shoppers Ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days News Provided By KMX GROUP, INC October 04, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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