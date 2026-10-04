UK Family Transforms 1980S Home Into Mini Power Station And Secures Five Years Without Energy Bills

MENAFN - Live Mint) A family in Milton Keynes has turned its 1980s house into a self-generating energy system using solar panels, a heat pump and battery storage, allowing it to join a five-year tariff designed to eliminate energy bills.

A Milton Keynes wanted to reduce their electricity bill. They ended up building a small power station

Winter used to mean a familiar routine for Clare Naylor and her family: check the energy meter, put on another jumper and try not to turn the heating up too much.

The family's four-bedroom detached house in Milton Keynes was not particularly unusual. Built in the 1980s, it relied on a gas boiler and electricity from the grid, with the household spending about £130 a month on energy.

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Now, the same property is producing, storing and using much of its own energy.

The house has been fitted with 17 solar panels, a heat pump, a large battery and four new radiators. The gas boiler has been removed, and the family no longer uses gas, including for cooking. Together, the changes have effectively turned the property into a small-scale power station.

The upgrade has also allowed the Naylors to join Octopus Energy's Zero Bills tariff, which guarantees five years without energy bills if the household remains within its agreed fair-usage limit.

The system works by generating electricity through the solar panels and storing excess power in the battery. The heat pump then uses electricity instead of gas to heat the house. If the property produces more electricity than it needs, the surplus can be exported to the grid.

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The Zero Bills guarantee does not cover charging an electric vehicle, and households are expected to stay within the energy-use level calculated for their property.

For the Naylors, however, the difference is already changing everyday life.

Before the retrofit, Naylor told The Guardian that the family generally kept the thermostat at around 18C. During colder spells, hot-water bottles, slippers and jumpers helped keep everyone comfortable without pushing up the bill.

She can now think about heating the house differently. Rather than waiting until everyone gets home, she plans to warm it before her children return from school.

The retrofit itself would have been expensive. The solar panels, heat pump and battery were estimated to cost just under £20,000 after a government grant. The family did not pay that upfront because Santander funded the work as part of a project looking at how existing homes could be made more energy efficient.

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That upfront cost is one of the biggest obstacles to wider adoption. Santander is exploring financing options for household retrofits; a £20,000 home-improvement loan at 6.4% over five years would amount to roughly £389 a month in repayments, according to The Guardian.

Octopus has previously used Zero Bills in hundreds of new-build properties. The company is now testing whether the model can work in older homes, where insulation and heating systems often need significant upgrades.

For the Naylors, the experiment has produced a very tangible result. The family is heading into winter with a home that can generate and store its own electricity, while the money once spent watching the metre can be put towards other things.

Naylor has one remaining challenge: getting her children to remember to shut the doors.