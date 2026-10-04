Delhi Police Acts Swiftly On Complaint Of Unwanted Approaches In DU North Campus

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday responded with speed and sensitivity to a complaint lodged by female students regarding unwanted approaches by a man in the Delhi University North Campus area, reinforcing the force's commitment to ensuring a safe environment for students.

According to an official update shared by Delhi Police, the students reported that a man had been making unwanted approaches towards them in the north campus vicinity. The complainants promptly shared photographs and videos of the individual with the police, providing crucial visual evidence that enabled officers to act without delay.

Using the material provided by the students, Delhi Police personnel traced the man quickly. When confronted, the individual expressed clear remorse for his actions and apologised to the students.

The entire process-from the receipt of the complaint to the identification and intervention-was completed in a short span of time, reflecting the priority given to such cases involving women's safety on and around university campuses.

The female students who had raised the concern appreciated the prompt response and intervention by the police.

Satisfied with the outcome and the apology offered by the man, they chose not to pursue the complaint further. Their decision underscores the importance of timely police action in resolving such matters at an early stage and restoring a sense of security among students.

In a statement accompanying the update, Delhi Police reiterated its firm stance on the issue.“Women's safety, dignity and security remain non-negotiable. Delhi Police will continue to respond promptly to every concern and work to ensure a safe environment for students across the campus,” the force said.

The incident comes as a reminder of the challenges young women sometimes face in educational institutions and surrounding areas.

Delhi University's North Campus, being a major hub for students from across the country, sees a large floating population, making proactive policing essential. By acting on the visual evidence shared by the complainants and securing an immediate resolution, the police demonstrated both efficiency and a student-centric approach.

Officials indicated that the force remains committed to addressing every complaint related to women's safety with seriousness and urgency. Regular patrols, awareness drives, and quick-response mechanisms continue to form part of the broader strategy to make campus areas safer for all students, particularly women.

Delhi Police has once again underlined that no compromise will be made on the dignity and security of women, and every genuine concern will be met with decisive action.