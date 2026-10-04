AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj Calls Emergency Meeting, Says 'Something Big' Being Planned By Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has sounded an alert within the party, claiming that“something big” is being planned by the Central government. Bharadwaj has consequently called an emergency meeting of key party office-bearers at the AAP office.

In a post shared on X, Bharadwaj instructed all district presidents, Vidhan Sabha presidents and ward observers to attend the meeting at 12 noon. His message, which was brief but pointed, did not provide details about the nature of the alleged government plan or the information on which the warning was based.

The announcement has sparked speculation within political circles in Delhi, particularly because the meeting has been described as an“Emergency Meeting.” The mobilisation of senior organisational functionaries from across districts, Assembly constituencies and wards indicates that the party leadership wants to discuss the matter urgently and coordinate its response at the grassroots level.

Bharadwaj's warning comes amid continued political confrontation between the AAP and the Central government. The Delhi unit has frequently accused the Centre of using its agencies and administrative powers against opposition leaders and parties, allegations that the government has rejected.

The meeting is expected to provide greater clarity on what Bharadwaj meant by his assertion that“something big” was being planned. Party leaders and workers are likely to discuss the possible political implications and decide on the next course of action.

For now, however, Bharadwaj has not publicly disclosed any specific details about the alleged plan. The emergency gathering at noon is therefore likely to be closely watched, with the AAP leadership's discussions potentially shedding light on the basis of the warning and the party's proposed response, said analysts.

The AAP has also raised several issues against the BJP government in Delhi.