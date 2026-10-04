Two Shot Dead In Norwegian Hunting Incident: Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Oslo: Two people were shot dead and a third seriously wounded in a hunting incident in southeast Norway, police said on Sunday.

A suspect has been arrested after the shooting on Sunday morning in Halden, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Oslo, police said.

"Three people were hit by bullets. Two are dead. The third is seriously wounded," police representative Gisle Lindheim Sveen wrote on the force's information website.

"They were part of a hunting party."

Police said separately they had arrested the alleged perpetrator, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.