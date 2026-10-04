Al Shaqab Racing Wins Two Qatar Arabian Horse Trophies At Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two Group 1 races for purebred Arabian horses were held at the start of the major races accompanying the 2026 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at the Saint-Cloud Racecourse in Paris, France, on Friday.

Sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), the event was attended by QREC Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah and Vice Chairman Rashid Nasser Sraiya Al Kaabi. From the French side, President of France Galop Guillaume de Saint-Seine and Vice President Arnaud de Seyssel were also in attendance.

Al Shaqab Racing dominated the first day of competition, winning both races and securing both prizes. Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan Al-Thani received the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains for three-year-olds (Group 1) from QREC board member Abdulrahman bin Mansour Al Mansour, in the presence of France Galop President Guillaume de Saint-Seine.

In the Qatar Arabian Trophy for three-year-old fillies (Group 1), Balsam, owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, ridden and trained by jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, won the 2000-meter race at Saint-Cloud Racecourse. The race featured 13 outstanding fillies, marking Balsam's first victory at the highest level.

Balsam secured her breakthrough Group 1 victory under jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot and trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte. The trainer completed a 1-2 finish, with Narbonne taking second.

Al Shaqab Racing's Azadi colt Msaieed had opened the Group 1 double by landing the Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains. Ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem and trained by Thomas Fourcy, Msaieed secured his first victory at the highest level.

Qatar Equestrian Al Shaqab