Doha Festival City Hosts 'Rawabet' Exhibition To Promote Family Cohesion
The“Rawabet” exhibition utilised interactive art to convey profound community messages through 14 evocative artworks, while providing a stimulating space for artists to express their perspectives and inspiring the public to foster stronger family cohesion.
By hosting“Rawabet”, Doha Festival City reaffirms its ongoing commitment to serving as a platform for meaningful community engagement and championing vital social awareness initiatives in Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment