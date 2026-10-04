Doha Festival City Hosts 'Rawabet' Exhibition To Promote Family Cohesion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Festival City, hosted the“Rawabet” awareness exhibition, organised by the Family Consulting Centre (Wifaq), a social work institution under the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, at the mall's main entrance from October 1-4.

The“Rawabet” exhibition utilised interactive art to convey profound community messages through 14 evocative artworks, while providing a stimulating space for artists to express their perspectives and inspiring the public to foster stronger family cohesion.

By hosting“Rawabet”, Doha Festival City reaffirms its ongoing commitment to serving as a platform for meaningful community engagement and championing vital social awareness initiatives in Qatar.