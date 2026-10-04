Reyada Medical Centre Launches 'Way To Your Heart' Campaign

Marking World Heart Day 2026, Reyada Medical Centre launched its cardiac health awareness campaign“Way to Your Heart” as part of its continued commitment to promoting preventative healthcare and encouraging greater awareness of heart health within the community.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Reyada Medical Centre managing director Jamsheer Hamza, executive director Dr Abdul Kalam, and cardiology specialist Dr Bishnu Kiran in the presence of the Reyada team.

Designed to highlight the importance of prevention, early detection and timely medical intervention,“Way to Your Heart” encourages individuals to take a more proactive approach towards their heart health.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness about common risk factors associated with heart disease and the role of regular health assessments, informed lifestyle choices and specialist consultation in maintaining long-term heart health.

“At Reyada, we believe that quality healthcare extends beyond treatment to prevention and awareness,” Hamza said.“Through 'Way to Your Heart,' we aim to encourage individuals to take greater responsibility for their heart health and adopt healthier practices that can contribute to long-term well-being.”

“Preventative healthcare and early detection remain integral to improving health outcomes,” said Dr Kalam.“This campaign reflects our continued commitment to strengthening health awareness and making preventive care more accessible to the wider community.”

“Heart conditions can often be better managed when risk factors are identified at an early stage,” said Dr Kiran.“Regular screening, healthy lifestyle choices and timely medical guidance can play a significant role in protecting heart health and reducing future complications.”