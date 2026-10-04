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Doha Debates To Host Should AI Be Shaped By Faith On October 15

Doha Debates To Host Should AI Be Shaped By Faith On October 15


2026-10-04 02:18:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Debates Town Hall will host an open session titled "Should AI be shaped by faith” on Oct. 15 at the Education City Student Center (Multaqa), featuring global experts, students, and recent graduates.

The event provides a platform for dialogue on the intersection of religion, technology, and morality, exploring the role of religious traditions in guiding AI at a time when the technology is reshaping people's lifestyles.

Commenting on the event, managing director of Doha Debates, Amjad Atallah, said, "Every generation introduces a technological breakthrough that compels us to ask what kind of future we want to build. With AI, that question is outpacing our institutions' ability to answer it.”

"Bringing experts from across the religious and secular spectrum together with young people who will live with the implications of this rapidly evolving technology is the kind of truth-seeking exchange that is both timely and consequential,” he added.

Doha Debates Town Hall Should AI be shaped by faith

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Gulf Times

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