Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Secretary Of Commerce Of US State Of Maryland

The meeting reviewed trade and investment relations, explored ways to broaden cooperation, supported promising partnerships between the business communities on both sides, and encouraged mutual investments, particularly in areas of mutual interest, to bolster trade exchange, serve common interests, and strengthen partnership prospects.

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