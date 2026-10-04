QRCS Launches Multidisciplinary Medical Convoy In Sudan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a multi-specialty medical convoy in Sudan, with a volunteering medical delegation deployed from Qatar to perform surgeries for displaced and underprivileged patients at Bahri Teaching Hospital.

The delegation comprises senior consultant pediatric surgeon at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Mansour Ahmed Jaber and consultant general surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Dr. Siddiq Mohieddin Siddiq.

Over one week, the medical team will perform up to 116 free general, urology, and pediatric surgeries. To enhance the quality of medical services provided, the hospital's medical staff will receive training by the visiting experts from Qatar.

Activities kicked off in the presence of Khartoum State Minister of Health, Dr. Mahmoud Al Badri, who hailed the initiative as one of the biggest surgical convoys in terms of specialties, direct services, and support for the hospital.

According to the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) for Sudan, 14.7 million people - which is 30.4 percent of the country's population, face significant challenges in accessing essential, life-saving primary health care services.

To help improve the bleak health landscape in Sudan, QRCS plans to launch several medical convoys and health projects in Sudan, including eye health care, specialized surgeries, disability aids, dialysis equipment and supplies, and cancer drugs. These projects will make a difference in more than 7,400 lives and will cost no less than QAR 8 million in total.

Qatar Red Crescent Society Sudan multidisciplinary medical convoy