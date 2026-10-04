Date Sector Eyes $150M In Annual Exports As Production Expands

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Dates Association Chairman, Anwar Haddad said that the Jordan's date sector has attracted more than $500 million in investment and exports around 65 per cent of its production, with annual export revenues expected to reach JD150 million as newly planted areas reach full production.

Speaking at a Jordan Economic Forum session, Haddad said Jordan has around 1 million date palms across more than 700 farms covering over 56,000 dunums, with annual production exceeding 37,000 tonnes.

Medjool accounts for more than 85 per cent of production, while Barhi represents about 10 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The sector provides more than 10,000 jobs, over 40 per cent of them held by women, and has 15 processing and packing facilities with a combined annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes.

Current annual exports are valued at around JD60 million, Haddad said, noting that Medjool accounts for most shipments while demand for Barhi dates is growing.

The sector has expanded significantly over the past 25 years, with production rising from 1,321 tonnes in 2000 to around 37,000 tonnes in 2026. Exports increased from 720 tonnes worth $473,000 in 2001 to 20,083 tonnes valued at nearly $72 million in 2024.

Haddad said the sector faces challenges related to water availability and quality, labour costs, pests and diseases, marketing and growing international competition.

He highlighted rising global demand, growing interest in organic products and advances in agricultural technology as key opportunities for further growth.

Jordan Economic Forum Deputy Board of Trustees Chairman, Omar Malhas, noted that the date industry as a promising sector with strong potential for investment and export growth.