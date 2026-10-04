Asian Games 2026: Jordan's Golden Moment, Arab Rivalries And Teenage Dreams

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Jordan's Fadia Kherfan won the women's 57-kilogramme taekwondo gold by beating China's Zhang Zhuoling two rounds to one, in a final where the opportunity had to be seized immediately. Jordan finished with 11 medals, including two gold, and her victory gave that tally its defining individual moment.

It was one of many Arab successes at Aichi–Nagoya. Arab delegations combined for 101 medals, 34 of them gold, spread across ten delegations. Bahrain led with 11 gold and 22 medals, followed by the UAE and Qatar. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Oman and Syria also reached the podium.

For Arab spectators, the handball final was the most intense memory. Qatar had beaten Bahrain in the 2018 and 2022 finals and arrived as three-time defending champion. This time, leading 32–31, Bahrain's Ahmed Fadhul scored with three seconds left. Qatar answered, but Bahrain won 33–32, taking its first Asian Games handball gold and ending Qatar's run of three consecutive titles.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi also left her mark on the track, setting a Games record of 9:04.36 in the 3,000 metres steeplechase.

Qatar had a family story in padel. Brothers Rashed and Meshari Nawaf won the sport's first Asian Games gold, beating their Malaysian opponents 6–3, 6–1 without dropping a set in the tournament.

At the shooting range, Nasser Al Attiyah linked this edition to an earlier era. The 55-year-old helped Qatar win men's team skeet gold with Rashid Al Athba and Ali Al-Ishaq, following team titles in Busan in 2002 and Guangzhou in 2010. Twenty-four years separate his first victory from the latest.

The United Arab Emirates excelled in jiu-jitsu, winning five golds in an eight-medal haul. In the women's 48-kilogramme category, Balqees Al Hashmi took gold and Al Anoud Al Harbi silver, putting two Emirati athletes side by side on the podium.

Beyond the Arab medal count

China led the overall standings with 169 gold and 341 medals, ahead of Japan with 83 gold and South Korea with 39. Those numbers set the competitive order, but youth was already rewriting the record book.

Japan's Shin Ohashi, 17, swam the 200 metres breaststroke in 2:04.83, a world record and the first time any man has gone under 2:05. China's Zhang Zhanshuo broke another barrier, winning seven gold, the most by a swimmer at a single Asian Games.

Yu Zidi, China's 13-year-old swimmer, won three gold and was named the Games' female Most Valuable Player. Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson was the male winner. He ran a Games-record 9.90 seconds for 100 metres, then 19.88 over 200 metres, matching the Asian record.

South Korean golfer Tom Kim's gold carried a consequence beyond the podium. A closing 64 secured a three-stroke victory and the exemption from compulsory military service available to Asian Games champions.

For India's Diya Chitale, the challenge was emotional. She won mixed doubles table tennis bronze with Manush Shah about a week after the death of Peter Engel, her coach since 2015, and dedicated the medal to him. A result recorded in a few words carried years of instruction and companionship, and the pain of his absence.

Away from the arenas, the Costa Serena became one of the Games' most unusual venues. Docked in Nagoya, the cruise ship housed about 4,000 athletes and officials. An Olympic Council of Asia report described shared meals, activities and chance encounters in its corridors, where rivals could meet again over dinner and competition gave way to conversation.

Housing also drew complaints about short beds and cramped units. Organisers proposed padded ottomans as bed extensions, and South Korea's men's basketball team moved to a hotel. The detail sounds comic, but adequate rest is a serious matter for athletes.

The Olympic Council of Asia reported 54 world records, 11 world junior records and 89 continental records, while acknowledging logistical difficulties. Both the sporting achievement and the organisational shortcomings belong in any assessment of the Games.

China keeps its place at the top of the table. Memory will also hold Kherfan's gold, Bahrain's final seconds, the Qatari brothers, the Japanese teenager and the Indian player honouring an absent mentor. Beside them will sit the ship and the beds that needed extending: the small, revealing details that give a vast sporting event its human scale.