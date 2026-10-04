When Ranveer Singh's Sister Photoshopped Him Onto A 'DDLJ' Poster

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Did you know that actor Ranveer Singh's sister once photoshopped him onto Yash Raj Films posters and manifested his Bollywood debut.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor shared the incident as he appeared on the 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal'.

Ranveer recalled that for his 23rd birthday, his sister had morphed his face on the poster of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', replacing Shah Rukh Khan's face.

He shared during the show, " For my 23rd birthday, instead of candles on my cake, my sister had made these small pictures and she had morphed onto posters of Yash Raj Films, Shah rukh sir's face was removed and my face was put on a poster of 'Dil Waale Dhulaniya Le Jaaynege' and 'Dhoom' and you know she I think had read this book called The Secret and the power of positive thinking and I took those pictures off the cake and I pin them up in my room and low and behold it came true so kudos to my sister."

Ranveer commenced his Bollywood journey with "Band Baaja Baaraat" in 2010, alongside actress Anushka Sharma.

The project was backed by the Yash Raj Banner, as once manifested by Ranveer's sister.

One of the most energetic stars in B-town went on to prove his mettle with his work in the movies, "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat", " Gully Boy", and of course his latest triumph "Dhurandhar".

Basking in the tremendous success of his latest release, 'Dhurandhar 2' Ranveer is on cloud 9 both professionally and personally.

He recently welcomed baby number two with wife Deepika Padukone.

On September 19, Ranveer and Deepika made the happy announcement of the arrival of their second daughter with a joint post featuring a tiny footprint, along with the words, "Welcome baby girl...19/9/2026...Dua, Deepika, Ranveer (sic)".

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.