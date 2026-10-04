Asian Games: Union Min Scindia Congratulates Pranavi, Recalls Her Journey From School To Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated golfer Pranavi Urs over a video call on Sunday after her historic gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games 2026, recalling the time he had played alongside her when she was still in school.

Pranavi created history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games after producing a composed final-round performance at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

She finished the four-round competition at 15-under 265, shooting an even-par 70 in the final round to clinch the gold despite a difficult start that saw her card a triple bogey on the third hole.

Union Minister Scindia spoke to Pranavi over a video call following her landmark achievement and praised her for the perseverance, hard work, and composure that helped her produce a memorable performance.

"Congratulations, unbelievable, so happy, amazing, amazing, amazing, amazing feat. Very well done," the Union Minister told Pranavi.

Union Minister Scindia then recalled meeting Pranavi during the Madras India Golf Tournament when she was still a school student.

"I remember seeing you and playing with you at the Madras India Golf Tournament years, years, years ago. I was still in school," Pranavi said, to which Scindia replied, "Yeah, you were still in school."

The Minister said it was special to witness Pranavi's journey from those early days to becoming an Asian Games champion.

"I remember it was unbelievable. But I was also so, so happy to have had the Madhavrao Scindia Foundation being a part of your journey and really, really feel honoured, if I may say so, to have been a part of that journey," he said.

Pranavi also helped India win the women's team silver alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, giving the country its first medal in the women's team event at the Asian Games. Reflecting on the team achievement, Pranavi said she was confident that the trio would win a medal.

"Aditi and Diksha are great players. They're phenomenal. And I was really excited that I was teaming up with them. I knew for sure we were going to get a medal because we're obviously the top three best female golfers in the country. And I just knew that we were going to get a medal," she said.

Union Minister Scindia also asked Pranavi what message she would give to young athletes beginning their sporting journeys.

"I think just to go out there and have fun. And I think that's always been my thing, to just go out there, have fun and be patient. Obviously, practice every day, be dedicated and stay motivated," she said.

The Indian women's team, comprising Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha, finished with a total of 14-under 546 across four rounds to secure the silver medal.

Union Minister Scindia congratulated Pranavi, her parents, coaches and everyone who had supported her journey, while wishing the Asian Games champion continued success.