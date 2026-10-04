US Court Terminates LIBRA And M3M3 Investor Case Arabian Post
US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the Southern District of New York granted the defendants' dismissal motions and denied plaintiffs Omar Hurlock and Anuj Mehta permission to file a second amended complaint. Her September 29 order directed the clerk to close the case, ending the litigation at district-court level.
The decision did not determine whether the disputed token launches actually involved market manipulation or fraud. Instead, the 81-page ruling found critical deficiencies in the plaintiffs' legal pleadings, including failures involving Meteora's capacity to be sued, the racketeering allegations, fraud claims against Chow and the court's personal jurisdiction over the Kelsier defendants.
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