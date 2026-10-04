Israel's Top Court Restores Arab Parties To Ballot Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiIsrael's Supreme Court has unanimously restored the country's two main Arab electoral lists to the October 27 parliamentary ballot, overturning disqualifications imposed by the Central Elections Committee before voting this month.
The court ruled that neither Ra'am nor the Joint List met the stringent legal threshold required to exclude a political list from a Knesset election. The decision preserves the principal electoral vehicles representing Israel's Arab minority in a vote that could determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power.
The Joint List brings together Hadash, Ta'al and Balad, while Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, is contesting separately. Together, the two lists are expected to command a potentially significant bloc of seats in a fragmented parliament where neither Netanyahu's right-wing alliance nor its opponents have appeared assured of the 61 seats required for a majority.
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