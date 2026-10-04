Dr Maye Musk, Author, Supermodel, And Dietitian, Speaks At The Prudential Leadership Forum Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Shares perspectives on leadership, resilience and legacy with nearly 1,000 customers, young professionals, and aspiring leaders

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2026 – Prudential Hong Kong Limited (“Prudential”) welcomed Dr Maye Musk, a globally renowned author, supermodel and dietitian, to the Prudential Leadership Forum, titled Beyond Success: The Blueprint for Leadership, Resilience and Legacy, held on 3 October 2026.

Nearly 1,000 VIP customers, young professionals, aspiring leaders and top-performing financial consultants came together for a conversation on resilience, reinvention and the values that shape lasting family legacies.

<p> Opening the forum, <b> Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer</b> <b>,</b> <b> Prudential Hong Kong Limited</b>, highlighted Prudential's commitment to customers:“Prudential has earned enduring trust with families by actively listening to their evolving needs across generations. Sustaining that trust requires a forward-looking vision, creating meaningful opportunities for customers to connect with visionary leaders and fresh perspectives. Dr Maye Musk's journey is a powerful reminder that experience, resilience and ambition can open new possibilities at every stage of life.”</p> <p> The centerpiece of the day was an engaging fireside chat between Dr Musk and <b> Angel Ng, Regional CEO, Greater China; Group Customer and Wealth, Prudential plc</b>. Through the exchange, Dr Musk shared candid reflections on rebuilding her career across life stages and countries, empowering her three children to pursue their distinct ambitions, and wealth succession.</p> See also Emblem, Mascot and Theme Slogan of WCH Beijing 27 Unveiled at One-Year Countdown Event <p> Reflecting on her journey, Dr Musk said:“Success is rarely a straight line. Throughout my life, I have had to start over, adapt and embrace new opportunities, often when others thought it was too late. What I have learned is that resilience is built through action, not certainty. Whether as a parent, a professional or a leader, our role is not to create a perfect path for the next generation, but to give them the confidence, values and independence to create their own. Lasting legacies are built not by removing challenges, but by helping others develop the strength to navigate them.”</p> <p> <b> Angel</b> highlighted Prudential's vision for legacy:“In today's rapidly evolving world, planning for the next generation is about more than passing on financial wealth. It is also about passing on the values and judgement that help them make informed decisions and pursue their aspirations. When families pair clear principles with the confidence to make their own choices, they can protect what they have built while creating a stronger foundation for generations to come. Prudential supports families in planning ahead, passing on their wealth with confidence, and building a brighter tomorrow.”</p> <p> Building on the theme of preparing for the future, the forum then turned to the city's distinctive advantages and emerging opportunities for talent through a panel discussion titled Hong Kong: Where Global Wealth and Talent Converge. Felix Chan, the Director of Hong Kong Talent Engage; and Jason Fong, Global Head of Family Office at Invest Hong Kong shared perspectives on how the leaders of tomorrow can learn, grow and thrive in Hong Kong.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also An Iconic Duo: Toblerone Launches Truffles with Biscoff® <p> By bringing together forward-looking perspectives and opportunities to engage with global leaders, Prudential continues to support customers at every stage of life, helping them plan for their health and financial wellbeing, protect what matters most, and build resilience for the future. This commitment is also reflected in value-added platforms such as PruNextGen, through which we support families in planning early for their children's future, broadening their horizons and laying the foundations for lifelong success.</p> <p>Hashtag: #PrudentialLeadershipForum</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Prudential Hong Kong Limited <p>Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, the Company provides a range of financial planning services and products, including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.41 million customers in Hong Kong. Beyond Hong Kong, Prudential serves the Macau community through its branch, offering health insurance and financial solutions to complete its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Visit for more information.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>