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Majority Of Swiss Favour Stricter Gun Control: Survey

Majority Of Swiss Favour Stricter Gun Control: Survey


2026-10-04 02:13:04
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A clear majority of the Swiss population is in favour of tightening gun legislation, according to a survey. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Majority of Swiss favour stricter gun control: survey This content was published on October 4, 2026 - 11:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Maggioranza svizzeri favorevole a un inasprimento sulle armi Original Read more: Maggioranza svizzeri favorevole a un inasprimento sulle

There is broad support for compulsory psychological assessments before purchasing firearms.

This is the finding of a representative survey carried out by the LeeWas institute on behalf of 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Some 70% of those surveyed favour more restrictive access to firearms and stricter regulations on their possession. Half of respondents said they were clearly in favour of these changes and a further 20% were“somewhat in favour”.

More More Demographics Swiss firearm laws: How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety

This content was published on Jan 12, 2024 Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is also one of the safest, and shootings are rare. How is this possible?

Read more: Swiss firearm laws: How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with s

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