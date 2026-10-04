Majority Of Swiss Favour Stricter Gun Control: Survey
-
Italiano
it
Maggioranza svizzeri favorevole a un inasprimento sulle armi
Original
Read more: Maggioranza svizzeri favorevole a un inasprimento sulle
There is broad support for compulsory psychological assessments before purchasing firearms.
This is the finding of a representative survey carried out by the LeeWas institute on behalf of 20 Minuten and Tamedia.
Some 70% of those surveyed favour more restrictive access to firearms and stricter regulations on their possession. Half of respondents said they were clearly in favour of these changes and a further 20% were“somewhat in favour”.More More Demographics Swiss firearm laws: How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety
This content was published on Jan 12, 2024 Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is also one of the safest, and shootings are rare. How is this possible?Read more: Swiss firearm laws: How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with s
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment