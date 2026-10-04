Houthis Claim Attack On Aramco Facility In Riyadh

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Houthi movement said on Saturday that it had targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with ballistic missiles and drones.

The Houthis said the attack was carried out in retaliation for Saudi attacks on Sana'a, the capital of Yemen and other provinces.

A large plume of smoke and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh earlier on Saturday, according to a witness who spoke to Reuters.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities that an Aramco facility had been attacked. Saudi Aramco also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported attack comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.

The Houthis said last week that they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones.

Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Taif and the Yanbu area, but did not report any damage to Aramco facilities.

The latest development marks another escalation in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the conflict increasingly posing risks to Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

Aramco is Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company and one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. Its facilities are central to the kingdom's production, processing and export of crude oil. Any significant disruption to Aramco's operations could have implications for oil supplies and global energy markets.

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