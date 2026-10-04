The Panda Adventure To Air On Two Major Greek TV Channels On Oct. 28
Changcheng Chang aired a total of 20 episodes on DD Bihar in India and TVRI in Indonesia, marking the documentary's debut on India's national television network. Beijing Central Axis-The Legend of A Line was broadcast on Brazil's national television network, with potential coverage of nearly 200 million viewers through local public broadcasting and free-to-air digital television networks. After The Panda Adventure aired in Hungary, it reached more than 930,000 viewers, according to figures from the broadcaster. The broadcaster also forwarded 20 letters from viewers, all expressing positive feedback. One viewer wrote that after watching the documentary,“I began to see giant pandas in a completely different light.”
The five documentaries present Beijing from different perspectives: its palaces, the Great Wall, giant pandas, the Central Axis and Beijing swifts.
Online, related content has generated more than 12 million views in total, including 5.943 million views for a single post announcing the premiere of Changcheng Chang. On Oct. 27, a“Charming Beijing” cultural event will kick off in Athens, building anticipation ahead of the television broadcast.
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