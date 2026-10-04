The WE RUN Experience Comes To Doha With PSG QNB WE RUN Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The WE RUN experience is coming to Doha for the first time with the PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA, taking place on 30 October 2026 at Lusail International Circuit, with the support of Paris Saint-Germain.

A unique running experience on a legendary circuit

Building on the launch of PSG Running earlier this year, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA marks a new step in the development of the Club's running initiative. Supported by Paris Saint-Germain, the event will bring together more than 2.000 participants for a unique running experience at Lusail International Circuit.

More than a race, PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA will offer participants the rare opportunity to run on one of the world's most iconic motorsport venues. For one day, Lusail International Circuit will be transformed into a unique Rouge & Bleu playground, combining the thrill of racing on a Formula 1 circuit with the atmosphere of a community festival inspired by Paris Saint-Germain.

Whether aiming for a personal best, sharing an active day out with family and friends, or simply enjoying the entertainment and festivities throughout the venue, every participant will be able to experience running in a truly exceptional setting.

Throughout the day, Lusail International Circuit will come alive with entertainment, warm-up sessions, partner activations, food and beverage areas and dedicated fan experiences, making the event far more than a race and creating an unforgettable day for participants and spectators alike.

Three distances, one shared experience

Participants will be able to choose between three race formats:

10 KM

Designed for runners looking to challenge themselves, the 10 km offers the perfect balance between speed and endurance. Whether chasing a new personal best or simply embracing the challenge, participants will experience the unique sensation of running on the legendary Formula 1 circuit at Lusail.

5 KM

Accessible yet rewarding, the 5 km is open to runners of all abilities. It is the perfect opportunity to discover the WE RUN experience, enjoy the excitement of racing on the iconic circuit and share the moment with fellow participants in a unique Rouge & Bleu atmosphere.

1 KM KIDS RACE

Reserved for children, the 1 km Kids Race offers young runners the chance to experience the excitement of crossing a Formula 1 circuit finish line. A fun, accessible and memorable introduction to running, designed to inspire the New Generation in a safe and festive environment.

QNB will serve as the Official Naming Partner of the event, which will be known as PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA, while Lusail International Circuit will serve as the Official Venue Partner, bringing the event to one of Qatar's premier sporting destinations and a world-class venue for some of the country's most prominent sporting events.

The event will also be supported by Paris Saint-Germain's Official Partners, including Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, Ooredoo, Aspetar and WHOOP, who will bring their unique expertise and experiences to enhance participant experience. Al Rayyan Water, QSFA and Al Meera will also join the event as Supporting Partners.

The experience will extend beyond the race itself, with participants having the opportunity to celebrate their achievement alongside fellow runners and members of the Paris Saint-Germain community. A special Paris Saint-Germain guest will also attend the event, adding to what promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants.

Competition will be at the heart of the event, with male and female winners recognized in both the 5 km and 10 km races. Each winner will have the opportunity to travel to Paris for an unforgettable Paris Saint-Germain experience, giving them the chance to continue their WE RUN journey in the city where the Club was founded.

Fabien Dilem, General Manager of Paris Saint-Germain regional office in Middle East

Heba Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President – Group Communications at QNB

More than a finish line

The PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA will support community-focused programs and initiatives developed through PSG Academy Qatar, helping create positive opportunities and lasting impact through sport.

Register now at:

Runners and PSG supporters are encouraged to register and follow the official WE RUN Paris social media channel for the latest announcements, race information and event updates.

The journey continues

PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA marks a new milestone in the development of the PSG Running initiative. While supporting new running experiences around the world, Paris Saint-Germain is also preparing the return of WE RUN PARIS in Spring 2027. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

WE RUN PSG QNB WE RUN DOHA Lusail International Circuit