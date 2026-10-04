Qai, MEEZA To Deliver Advanced AI Infrastructure Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qai, Qatar's artificial intelligence (AI) company, is deploying advanced GPU infrastructure with MEEZA.

Under the agreement, MEEZA will host Qai's infrastructure within one of its certified, highly secure data centres in Qatar. This will allow Qai to offer advanced computing services while ensuring data sovereignty and full compliance with national data protection and cybersecurity regulations.

Qai will deploy the latest generation of high-performance GPU infrastructure, supported by MEEZA's high-density power alongside a comprehensive suite of managed services covering infrastructure operations, monitoring, and lifecycle management.

The services will operate from facilities within Qatar, enabling enterprises working with Qai to adopt advanced AI services and workloads using data stored and governed under Qatari jurisdiction.

Saad Sabah al-Kuwari, COO of Qai, said:“The availability of high-quality data centre capacity within MEEZA allows us to quickly begin serving enterprises that want to deploy and scale AI securely. MEEZA shares that commitment, and together we can give enterprise partners the confidence they need to move ahead with their AI integration plans.

“MEEZA has been an exceptional partner. Their team has been highly responsive and collaborative at every stage. MEEZA went out of their way to accommodate our needs, enabling us to install the most advanced chipset compatible with the data centre infrastructure.”

Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani, MEEZA CEO, said:“Established to deliver Qatar with secure, world-class digital infrastructure, this partnership is a natural extension of that mandate. We look forward to empowering Qai and its customers to build AI capabilities that are secure, resilient, and firmly rooted in Qatar.”

Qai's mission is to enable and scale the deployment of AI to create long-term value for enterprises and society. The agreement with MEEZA will support an initial deployment of Qai's infrastructure solutions.

The partnership brings together Qai's AI expertise and MEEZA's proven track record in operating secure, Tier III and ISO 27001-certified Data Centre services for government and enterprise customers.

Qai Artificial intelligence GPU infrastructure Meeza