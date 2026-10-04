QBA Explores Investment Opportunities With Maryland Commerce Secretary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) is keen to expand its relationships with economic institutions and business communities in the US, and to open direct channels between Qatari investors and American companies.

QBA board member Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al-Thani made the statement during a luncheon hosted by the association in honour of the visit of Harry Coker Jr, Maryland's Secretary of Commerce, and his accompanying delegation.

The event was part of QBA's efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Qatar's business community and the State of Maryland and to explore partnership opportunities for the private sectors on both side.

QBA members Sheikh Mansour bin Jassim al-Thani, Khalid Ahmed al-Mannai, Maqbool Habeeb Khalfan, Yousuf Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, and Dr Mohammed Altaf attended the luncheon alongside QBA general manager Sarah Abdallah.

Maryland Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ricardo Benn and Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO), one of the state's leading backers of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, were also present at the meeting.

Sheikh Nawaf emphasised that QBA's goal is to translate the strong economic relationship between Qatar and the US into greater investment and long-term commercial partnerships.

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the private sectors in Qatar and Maryland, particularly in high value-added industries, and of exploring investment and partnership opportunities in technology, healthcare, energy, logistics and other sectors of mutual interest.

Coker highlighted Maryland's strategic location in the Mid-Atlantic region of the US East Coast, near Washington, DC, along with transport and logistics infrastructure that includes the Port of Baltimore and a network of airports and highways. He said this access gives businesses and investors a gateway to major East Coast markets.

According to Coker, the state also has a heavy concentration of research institutions, universities and specialised science and technology talent, which has helped create an ecosystem linking scientific research, innovation and commercial investment.

Biotechnology and healthcare stand out as one of the most promising areas for cooperation, Coker noted.

Maryland is home to a significant cluster of companies and research institutions working in biotech, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, digital health, and biomanufacturing, and sits close to major federal research and regulatory agencies, he pointed out.

Other sectors offering opportunities for cooperation and investment include energy and sustainability, robotics, agricultural technology, financial services, and education, research and development.

QBA stressed the importance of building on these visits and turning ongoing dialogue into concrete investment projects and business partnerships between private sector companies in Qatar and Maryland. The association pointed out that both sides have several sectors that align with Qatar's economic diversification and investment in a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Both sides also acknowledged the importance of encouraging direct contact between companies, exchanging trade delegations, promoting available investment opportunities and incentives, and identifying projects in which Qatar's private sector could participate as an investment partner and to support Maryland companies looking to use Qatar as a gateway for expansion into regional markets.

Participants also discussed expanding cooperation on startups, innovation, and venture capital, including connecting Qatari investment institutions and business leaders with Maryland's universities, research centres and technology companies. They agreed that such links could open the door to partnerships that go beyond financial investment to include knowledge and technology transfer and the development of joint ventures.

Both sides look forward to continued communication and coordination in the coming period, and to setting up practical mechanisms to follow up on the opportunities discussed, to strengthen economic and investment ties between Qatar and Maryland and create new prospects for the private sector on both sides.

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