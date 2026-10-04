Shafallah To Showcase Innovative Winning Projects From Shafallah Hackathon Tuesday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four innovative projects aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities will go on display in Doha next Tuesday as the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities showcases the winners of its "Shafallah Hackathon".

The exhibition, organized by Al Shafallah Center, one of the centers affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, in cooperation with the Qatar Scientific Club, will feature projects developed by school and university students, with the event coinciding with World Cerebral Palsy Day.

The exhibition follows the "Shafallah Hackathon," which brought together eight innovative projects developed by secondary school and university students. The projects were assessed based on innovation, feasibility and social impact.

The four winning projects, which took the top places in the school and university categories, will be showcased as they move from the prototype stage toward further development and practical implementation.

The exhibition will provide an interactive platform for the participating teams to present their innovations and highlight the ideas and solutions they offer, as well as their potential impact on the lives of persons with disabilities.

It will also create opportunities for collaboration with relevant entities to further develop the projects' prototypes and transform them into practical and sustainable solutions.

The initiative forms part of Al Shafallah Center's efforts to promote innovation and develop solutions that can enhance the quality of life and independence of persons with disabilities.