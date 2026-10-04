World Teachers' Day 2026 Marks 60 Years Of Protecting And Advancing The Teaching Profession

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The world will mark World Teachers' Day on October 5 as educators confront a profession undergoing profound change, from the rise of artificial intelligence and digital technologies to climate change, migration and displacement, alongside persistent concerns over pay, workloads, working conditions and professional autonomy.

This year's observance has added significance as it marks the 60th anniversary of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, adopted on October 5, 1966. The landmark instrument established international benchmarks for teachers' rights and responsibilities, professional preparation and continuing education, recruitment and employment, and teaching and working conditions.

UNESCO will host the global celebration at its headquarters in Paris on October 5, bringing together teachers, education ministers, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine the future of the profession. The program will feature high-level discussions on protecting and advancing the status of teaching, along with the presentation of the ninth UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development.

Held under the theme "Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures," this year's observance will focus on the challenges affecting teachers' status and on strategies to protect, promote and elevate the profession, according to UNESCO.

Six decades after the 1966 Recommendation, UNESCO says the teaching profession is being reshaped by digital technologies and artificial intelligence, climate change, inclusion, migration and displacement. At the same time, teachers continue to confront more established challenges involving salaries, workloads, working environments, professional autonomy and their voice in education policymaking.

These pressures affect three interconnected dimensions of teachers' status: their symbolic status, reflected in the recognition and value accorded to the profession; their professional status, shaped by autonomy, institutional support and participation in policymaking; and their material status, reflected in salaries, workloads and working conditions. UNESCO says these factors directly affect teachers' ability to fully perform their role.

Technology, meanwhile, is changing more than the tools used in classrooms. The spread of digital technologies and artificial intelligence is prompting a reassessment of traditional aspects of teaching, from designing learning content and assessing students to developing critical-thinking skills and helping learners navigate an increasingly complex digital information environment.

That transformation is placing greater emphasis on continuous professional development, enabling teachers to use digital tools and artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively while preserving the human and educational dimensions of teaching.

At the center of these changes is a fundamental principle: the quality of an education system depends not only on the strength of its curricula and programs, but on the people who bring them to life. Teachers translate educational content into learning experiences, adapt instruction to students' different needs and abilities, and help turn education policy and curriculum into meaningful outcomes in the classroom.

Reflecting on this year's World Teachers' Day theme, Iman Salman Al Mohannadi, Director of the Training and Development Center at Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that supporting teachers must be reflected in education policies, programs and professional environments rather than remain a slogan, as teachers are a cornerstone of education quality.

She said Qatar views teachers as central to education quality and has built a professional development system spanning teacher preparation and induction, continuous training, career pathways, professional licensing and opportunities for advancement.

Among the ministry's initiatives is the "Beginning Well" program, which provides newly appointed teachers with training, mentoring and field-based support during their first year to help them transition into professional practice and establish themselves in the classroom.

The "Khibrat" program offers another model of investment in Qatari teachers, providing professional immersion and exposure to education systems in countries with advanced practices. Participants are then expected to translate their experiences into applied projects in Qatar, Al Mohannadi said.

The aim, she added, is not simply to help teachers meet the demands of their current roles, but to equip them to play a greater role in shaping the future of education.

The ministry has increasingly tailored professional development to teachers' needs and the rapid changes transforming education, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach toward training based on teachers' experience, specialization and professional roles.

Digital skills, artificial intelligence, data analysis, active learning and personalized learning are among the areas receiving greater attention. The approach is reflected in the ministry's involvement in the National Personalized Learning Platform, launched in December 2025 by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Scale AI during the AI Summit Qatar.

The ministry has also showcased AI applications designed to support teachers and students, while stressing responsible use and privacy protection, she said.

AI is already part of teacher preparation programs, including the "Tamheen" program, which combines workshops on AI applications with educational and subject-specific competencies and field training. The ministry also offers specialized training in digitalization, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

"We do not view technology as a substitute for the teacher, but as a tool that enables teachers to have greater impact, better understand their students' needs and make data-informed educational decisions," Al Mohannadi said.

Professional licensing is another element of the system, based on national standards designed to strengthen professional practice and improve the performance of teachers and school leaders. The "Beginning Well" program also gives new teachers mentoring, feedback, field experience and access to professional learning communities, helping them build confidence and competence early in their careers, she added.

Making teaching an attractive profession, Al Mohannadi said, requires more than any single measure. Teachers need to feel valued, have opportunities for growth, receive professional support and see clearly how their work affects students' learning and future prospects.

Six decades after the international recommendation on the status of teachers, she said, the central question is how the profession should evolve in the years ahead.

"The teacher of the future is no longer simply someone who possesses knowledge, because knowledge has become widely accessible," she said. Instead, teachers must be able to apply knowledge, design meaningful learning experiences, use technology and AI responsibly, interpret data, respond to individual differences and build positive relationships with students.

Key skills for the future teacher include digital and AI literacy, critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation, data analysis and evidence-based decision-making, continuous professional learning, personalized instruction, communication and relationship-building, and the ability to adapt to change.

Above all, Al Mohannadi stressed the importance of preserving the human and national mission of the profession.

Qatar's vision of the future teacher, she said, is one who combines human capability with technology -- professionally skilled, digitally aware and capable of innovation, but above all able to make a meaningful difference in students' lives.

The 60th anniversary of the international recommendation on the status of teachers carries deep historical and symbolic significance, marking six decades since the world established a framework for recognizing teachers' rights, responsibilities and working conditions, educational consultant Rashid Al Ouda Al Fadhli told Qatar News Agency (QNA).

He said the anniversary represents a global recognition that education reform begins with teachers who have professional stability and adequate material conditions.

Yet many of the challenges facing the profession have persisted -- and in some cases deepened -- over the past six decades, Al Fadhli said. Teachers' status is no longer simply a question of pay, but also of social recognition, psychological pressure, administrative workloads and the need for continuous professional development.

Teachers are increasingly expected to combine the roles of educator, technology expert and emotional support provider amid rapidly changing social conditions, he said, making the status and attractiveness of the profession a continuing global concern.

"Investing in teachers means investing in people and in the capacity to achieve lasting progress," Al Fadhli said.

Artificial intelligence will not replace teachers, but it will expose the difference between teachers who merely transmit information and those who add value through teaching, guidance and human connection, he said.

Digital platforms and applications can deliver information, grade tests and summarize lessons, but they cannot instill values, provide a role model, comfort a distressed student or motivate a struggling learner, he added.

Al Fadhli said redefining the teacher's role would require three fundamental shifts: from lecturer to learning designer, from explainer to emotional and educational guide, and from technology user to a professional who uses AI as an assistant rather than a substitute.

As learning becomes less dependent on teachers as the sole source of information, their role is increasingly to design learning journeys tailored to individual students and use AI to support that process. At the same time, teachers must focus on capabilities that machines cannot replicate, including critical thinking, values, ethics, teamwork and interpersonal skills.

AI should be used to reduce routine workloads and free teachers to focus on the core of their profession: developing people, Al Fadhli said.

"The equation we believe in in Qatar is that an empowered teacher, supported by technology, can deliver education of global quality," he said.

Globally, the teaching profession also faces a growing recruitment challenge. Studies indicate that the world will need an additional 44 million teachers by 2030, as declining incentives and rising pressures threaten the profession's appeal to younger generations, Al Fadhli said.

Teacher burnout is another major concern. Citing reports from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he said 40% of teachers worldwide consider leaving the profession within five years, pointing to administrative burdens, pressure from parents and student behavior as key factors.

Another challenge is the gap between teacher preparation and the pace of change in education. While curricula in some countries are revised every three years, teacher training may be updated only once a decade, Al Fadhli said.

He identified several policy priorities for making teaching more attractive, including strengthening teachers' career and financial pathways and linking advancement to performance rather than seniority alone; reducing non-teaching administrative workloads; and providing continuous psychological and professional support within schools rather than relying on occasional training courses.

The teacher of the future, Al Fadhli said, will need four broad areas of competency.

The first is digital and pedagogical competency, extending beyond the use of smart boards to understanding how data and artificial intelligence can be used to assess individual students' needs and learning levels.

The second is emotional and leadership competency, including the ability to build relationships, manage cultural diversity in the classroom and strengthen students' resilience and adaptability.

The third is continuous learning. Teachers who stop learning and refining their practice cannot keep pace with the demands of modern education, he said. Future teachers must therefore be researchers and practitioners who continually examine, test and improve their approaches.

The fourth is the ability to connect learning with the labor market, linking mathematics to the digital economy, science to sustainability, languages to entrepreneurship and Islamic studies to contemporary financial and social transactions.

"We are not preparing students for examinations; we are preparing them to engage positively with society and achieve their aspirations. That is at the heart of the national vision," Al Fadhli said.

Al Fadhli praised Qatar's experience in introducing teacher licensing and educational excellence programs, describing them as advanced examples of efforts to strengthen the profession.

The future, he said, belongs not simply to those who master technology, but to those who can engage with new generations through a modern outlook grounded in enduring ethical values.

As education systems around the world enter a new phase shaped by rapid technological change and evolving learner needs, standing with teachers is taking on renewed importance in the global debate over the future of education.

Protecting the status of teachers and strengthening their professional capabilities, Al Fadhli said, are fundamental to the wider effort to shape the quality, effectiveness and outcomes of education systems at every stage.