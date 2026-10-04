Qatar Takes Part In Cairo Workshop On National-Level IHL Implementation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar is participating in a workshop on implementing international humanitarian law (IHL) at the national level, being held in Cairo and set to conclude today.

The event brings together heads and members of national committees on international humanitarian law from Arab countries, along with representatives from the Ministry of Justice of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, chairs the State of Qatar's delegation.

In his opening remarks, Al Suwaidi stressed that respect for international humanitarian law is not merely a legal obligation, but also a humanitarian and moral responsibility that requires developing coordinated national systems capable of translating international obligations into effective policies, legislation, and action at the regional and global levels.

The rapid evolution of the methods and means of warfare, coupled with emerging technological challenges associated with artificial intelligence and the need to protect cultural property and medical services, underscores the need to continuously develop national tools to strengthen compliance with and implementation of international humanitarian law, Al Suwaidi said.

Al Suwaidi further stressed the importance of transforming national committees from bodies that merely follow up on treaties and provide legal advice into centers of expertise and enduring platforms for coordination among government, military, medical, and academic institutions.

The Arab permanent committee will work to deepen bilateral Arab cooperation, forge a unified vision for emerging challenges, and foster a comprehensive culture and institutional practice, he added.

The two-day sessions examined current challenges facing IHL and ways to strengthen political commitment, while taking stock of national committees' efforts in 2025 and 2026 and examining mechanisms for moving from theoretical frameworks to practical application.

Participants also discussed essential legislative measures to protect the ICRC's emblems and cultural property during armed conflicts, while exploring ways to strengthen partnerships with academia, support the dissemination of IHL, and develop national-level tools for its implementation.