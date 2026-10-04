Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Secretary Of Commerce Of US State Of Maryland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, met Sunday with Secretary of Commerce of the US State of Maryland, HE Harry Coker Jr., who is visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed trade and investment relations, explored ways to broaden cooperation, supported promising partnerships between the business communities on both sides, and encouraged mutual investments, particularly in areas of mutual interest, to bolster trade exchange, serve common interests, and strengthen partnership prospects.