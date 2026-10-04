From Nagoya To Doha: Flag Sets Off To Mark Start Of Journey Toward Hosting 2030 Asian Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: The State of Qatar received the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag during the closing ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, marking the official handover ahead of Doha's hosting of the 21st edition of the Games in 2030.

The ceremony began with the lowering of the OCA flag, marking the conclusion of the Japan edition, followed by its ceremonial presentation to the State of Qatar and its handover to Qatari Olympic and Asian champion Mutaz Barshim, officially launching the journey toward Doha 2030.

Qatar received two versions of the flag, the OCA's new flag and the old flag, which carries historical significance, as well as the Asian Games torch.

As a gesture of welcome, a Japanese military honor guard carried the Qatari flag in preparation for its raising, while the national anthem was performed live by Qatari artist Dana Al Meer.

Following the unfurling of Qatar's flag, a short film was screened highlighting the human moments that define sport, from anticipation before the opening whistle to the emotions at the conclusion of competitions. The film depicted the years of effort and training athletes undertake to reach the podium, their dreams shared with families and communities across Asia, and the way sport brings people together across languages and cultures.

The film also explored the meaning of the Asian Games, emphasizing that while some sporting moments last only seconds, they remain etched in collective memory for a lifetime. It concluded with the message: Doha 2030... Your Gateway.

In a symbolic moment, Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim appeared alongside a group of elite Qatari athletes, carrying the flag to the center of the stage and raising it high.

The moment represented a collective expression by athletes who train and compete to inspire the next generation, conveying the message that the journey to Doha 2030 will be shaped by its athletes and the community that embraces them.

The playing field in Japan then transformed into a virtual time portal, linking Nagoya 2026 with memories of Doha 2006.

Emerging from the portal, Qatari rider Jassim Al Kuwari entered on a purebred horse, shifting the focus to the journey toward Doha. Al Kuwari received the flag from Barshim and set off across Asia, heading west toward the Qatari capital.

Upon its arrival in Doha, the flag was carried amid cheering crowds in a procession to its final destination at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, symbolizing Doha's role not only as host of the Games but also as a custodian of its history.