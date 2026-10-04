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Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Indonesia

Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Indonesia


2026-10-04 02:06:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, HE Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperative relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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