Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Indonesia

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, HE Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera. During the meeting, they discussed cooperative relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

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