Qatar Participates In 36Th GCC Justice Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The State of Qatar participated in the 36th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) justice ministers, held Sunday in Manama, Bahrain.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, chaired Qatar's delegation.

The meeting discussed several topics aimed at developing joint legal and judicial cooperation, particularly a policy to promote cooperation among justice ministries of GCC states, and a draft unified framework for combating information technology crimes, in addition to initiatives on joint Gulf legal and judicial work.