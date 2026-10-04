Moi Highlights Major Causes Of Traffic Accidents In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) highlighted several unsafe driving practices that can lead to traffic accidents, urging motorists to follow traffic rules and exercise caution on the roads.

The ministry identified unsafe lane changes, lack of focus and attention while driving, and failure to maintain a safe distance between vehicles among major causes of accidents.

It warned that sudden lane changes or moving between lanes without ensuring the road is clear could result in crashes, while a lack of concentration could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The ministry also cautioned motorists against following other vehicles too closely, noting that insufficient distance reduces a driver's ability to stop in time when traffic conditions change suddenly.

Another risk highlighted by the ministry is entering or turning onto a road without first ensuring it is clear, which can put drivers and other road users at risk.

MoI urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and guidelines, saying responsible driving helps protect all road users and contributes to safer roads.