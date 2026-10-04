You Haven't Fallen Yet - These 8 Changes Can Signal Your Risk Is Increasing

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You don't have to hit the floor before your fall risk deserves attention. Subtle changes (grabbing the counter when you turn, avoiding stairs you once climbed easily, or feeling briefly dizzy when you stand) can appear long before someone describes themselves as“at risk of falling.” That's important because the CDC reports that falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults 65 and older, and the age-adjusted fall death rate rose 21% between 2018 and 2024. That said, many contributing factors can be identified and addressed before a serious injury happens. If you're over 65, these eight changes are worth noticing even if you haven't fallen once.

1. You're Using Furniture to Steady Yourself

Reaching for a wall, countertop, or chair every once in a while may seem insignificant, but pay attention if it becomes a habit. The CDC's STEADI fall-prevention program considers problems with gait, strength, and balance important parts of a clinical fall-risk assessment. Someone who previously walked across the room without thinking about it but now touches furniture along the way may be compensating for weakness or instability. Don't assume this is simply an unavoidable part of getting older, because strength and balance problems can sometimes be improved with appropriate exercise or physical therapy.

Mention the change to your healthcare provider and ask whether a formal fall-risk assessment or physical therapy makes sense. Medicare Part B can help cover medically necessary outpatient physical therapy when eligibility requirements are met, so don't assume addressing a strength or balance problem automatically means paying the entire cost yourself.

2. Getting Out of a Chair Has Become Harder

Think about how you get out of your favorite chair compared with a year or two ago. If you now need both hands to push yourself upright, rock forward several times, or pause before walking, declining lower-body strength could be part of the problem. The National Institute on Aging identifies age-related loss of muscle mass and strength, known as sarcopenia, among factors that can contribute to falls. The CDC's clinical fall assessments even include a 30-second chair-stand test to help evaluate strength. Noticing this change early gives you an opportunity to discuss safe strength-building exercises with your healthcare provider rather than waiting until weakness causes an injury.

3. You Feel Dizzy When You Stand Up

That brief head rush after getting out of bed deserves more attention if it starts happening regularly. Blood pressure can sometimes drop when someone moves from lying or sitting to standing, a condition called orthostatic or postural hypotension, and the resulting lightheadedness can increase fall risk. The National Institute on Aging recommends standing up slowly when low blood pressure contributes to balance problems and discussing recurring symptoms with a doctor. Dizziness can have many causes, including medications and medical conditions, so trying to diagnose it yourself isn't the answer. Tell your healthcare provider when it happens, how long it lasts, and whether you've recently started or changed any medications.

4. Your Walking Has Become Slower or Less Confident

Perhaps you're taking shorter steps, hesitating at curbs or watching your feet much more closely than you once did. Those changes can be easy to dismiss because they develop gradually, but difficulties with walking and balance are established fall-risk factors. The CDC lists lower-body weakness and walking and balance difficulties among conditions associated with falls in older adults. A spouse or adult child may notice these changes before you do, particularly if they haven't seen you for several months. If someone you trust comments that your walking looks different, consider it useful information rather than criticism.

5. Your Vision Has Changed

Difficulty reading signs, judging steps in dim lighting, or seeing obstacles on the floor can quietly make navigating familiar surroundings harder. The CDC reports that vision impairment is associated with fall risk and recommends regular dilated eye examinations for older adults. Even a home you've lived in for 30 years can become harder to navigate when contrast, depth perception, or visual clarity changes. Brighter lighting, updated glasses, and removing trip hazards can help address some environmental risks, but sudden or significant vision changes warrant medical attention. Don't wait for a missed step on the stairs to make an eye appointment.

6. A New Medication Leaves You Sleepy or Unsteady

Medication changes are particularly important because people don't always connect a new prescription with feeling less steady on their feet. Prescription medicines, over-the-counter products, supplements, and herbal products can potentially produce side effects that affect balance or alertness, according to the CDC's medication safety guidance. The National Institute on Aging also notes that the likelihood of falling can rise as the number of medications someone takes increases. That doesn't mean you should stop a medication because you're worried about fall risk, which could create an entirely different health problem. Instead, bring a complete medication and supplement list to your doctor or pharmacist and ask specifically whether anything you're taking could contribute to dizziness, sleepiness, confusion, or balance problems.

7. You're Avoiding Activities Because You're Afraid of Falling

Here's a warning sign that isn't purely physical: you've stopped doing things because you're worried you might fall. Maybe you've quit walking around the neighborhood, avoid carrying laundry downstairs, or turn down outings that require navigating unfamiliar places. Fear can become counterproductive because the National Institute on Aging warns that avoiding physical activity because of fear of falling can work against the activity needed to remain healthy and prevent falls. The CDC's STEADI screening approach specifically asks whether older adults feel unsteady and whether they're worried about falling. You don't need to have experienced an actual fall for that concern to justify talking with a healthcare professional.

8. Your Home Suddenly Feels Harder to Navigate

A rug you've stepped over for years may become a problem when your stride changes, while poor hallway lighting matters more when your vision isn't as sharp. Broken or uneven steps, clutter, and throw rugs are among the home hazards the CDC identifies as fall-risk factors. Notice whether you've started avoiding certain stairs, grabbing walls in dark hallways, or struggling to step into the bathtub. Small modifications such as securing rugs, improving lighting, adding appropriate grab bars, and clearing pathways may cost far less than recovering from a serious injury. Looking at your home through the lens of your current abilities (not the abilities you had 10 years ago) is an important part of reducing fall risk.

A Fall Can Become a Major Retirement Expense

Preventing a fall isn't only about protecting your health and independence; it can also protect a retirement budget that may have little room for unexpected medical expenses. A CDC study estimated that nonfatal falls among older adults accounted for approximately $80 billion in U.S. health care spending in 2020, including $57 billion paid by Medicare and Medicaid, showing just how financially significant these injuries have become.

Those national figures don't mean an individual senior will personally receive an enormous bill, but Medicare doesn't necessarily eliminate every cost associated with an injury, and a serious fall can lead to deductibles, coinsurance, rehabilitation, medical equipment, and services that aren't fully covered.

The financial consequences can extend beyond medical bills if an injury makes it harder to drive, prepare meals, maintain a home, or live independently, and a family suddenly needs to pay for additional help. Spending modest amounts on brighter lighting, securing loose rugs, or installing appropriate safety equipment can therefore be viewed as part of protecting your retirement finances, not simply as another home-improvement expense.

Don't Wait for a Fall to Take the First Warning Signs Seriously

One of the biggest misconceptions about fall prevention is that it's something you address after the first accident. The CDC's STEADI approach emphasizes screening, assessing modifiable risk factors, and intervening, meaning prevention can begin while someone is still living independently and hasn't suffered an injury. Some preventive changes cost very little (removing clutter, relocating electrical cords, and improving lighting may require only a few dollars or an afternoon of work), while professionally installed grab bars or other modifications can cost more.

When deciding whether a safety improvement is“worth the money,” compare that expense with the potential out-of-pocket costs and loss of independence that can follow a serious fall rather than waiting for an injury to make the decision for you. Addressing a $20 lighting problem, reviewing medications, or asking about balance problems before an accident may be far less disruptive (financially and physically) than dealing with rehabilitation, medical bills, or additional caregiving needs after a serious fall.

Have you noticed any small changes in your balance, strength, or confidence that made you rethink your own risk of falling?