10 Trader Joe's Fall Foods Under $5 That Are Worth Trying Once

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Customers stand near the red-and-white storefront sign of a local Trader Joe's market. Reviewing fall product releases helps shoppers find limited-edition seasonal snacks, spices, and treats priced under five dollars. Shutterstock.

Fall is the perfect time to try new seasonal foods, and Trader Joe's has plenty of options to explore. From pumpkin-spiced snacks to apple-inspired treats, there is something for nearly every fall craving. The good news is that you do not have to spend a fortune to enjoy these seasonal finds. Many options cost less than $5, making them easy to add to your next grocery trip. Whether you are looking for a quick snack, an easy dessert, or something different for dinner, these 10 Trader Joe's fall foods are worth checking out.

1. Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix for Easy Fall Baking

Price: $3.49

If you want your kitchen to smell like fall without buying ingredients for a complicated recipe, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix is an easy place to start. The 17.5-ounce box combines pumpkin flavor with spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. You can prepare it as a loaf or make a batch of muffins, depending on what you need for the week. The mix also leaves room for personal touches, including chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or dried fruit. At $3.49, it is a practical option for anyone who wants homemade fall treats without starting from scratch.

2. Maple Butterscotch Blondie Baking Mix for Dessert Lovers

Price: $4.99

Pumpkin gets plenty of attention every autumn, but maple and butterscotch deserve a place on the dessert table, too. Trader Joe's Maple Butterscotch Blondie Baking Mix offers a different seasonal flavor combination for shoppers who want something beyond the usual pumpkin treats. The mix includes a separate butterscotch syrup packet for adding a sweet finishing touch. You only need an egg and melted butter to prepare the mix, making it a convenient choice for an easy weekend dessert. At $4.99, it fits the budget, although you will need to account for the additional ingredients if you do not already have them at home.

3. Autumn Harvest Sweet and Salty Snack Mix for Movie Nights

Price: $4.99

Fall movie nights and weekend gatherings are good excuses to try a seasonal snack mix. Trader Joe's Autumn Harvest Sweet and Salty Snack Mix combines contrasting flavors and textures, making it a convenient alternative to buying several separate snack bags. Its assortment includes sweet and savory bites, including chocolate popcorn and pretzel nuggets. That combination makes it suitable for sharing during a movie, packing for a road trip, or putting out when friends visit. At $4.99, it is worth considering if you want a ready-to-serve snack without spending extra time preparing a platter.

4. Pumpkin-Spiced Pumpkin Seeds for a Crunchy Seasonal Snack

Price: $3.99

Not every fall snack needs to be a cookie or a sweet baked good. Trader Joe's Pumpkin-Spiced Pumpkin Seeds offer a crunchy option with a buttery, sweet glaze and familiar pumpkin-pie spices. The eight-ounce bag combines cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice for a flavor that feels appropriate for the season. You can enjoy the seeds by themselves or sprinkle them over salads and other dishes for added crunch. At $3.99, this is an interesting pick for shoppers who want to try a seasonal flavor in a snack that can also work as a topping.

5. Pumpkin and Spice Caramel Sauce for Fall Desserts

Price: $3.99

A jar of seasonal sauce can make everyday desserts feel a little more special without requiring a major grocery splurge. Trader Joe's Pumpkin and Spice Caramel Sauce combines buttery caramel with pumpkin puree and fall spices. You can drizzle it over ice cream, use it as a topping for baked apples, or add a small amount to a dessert plate. It also gives shoppers an easy way to experiment with seasonal flavors without committing to a full-size bakery item. At $3.99, the jar is worth trying if you already have desserts at home that could use a fall-inspired upgrade.

6. Apple Pie Spread for Breakfast and Baking

Price: $3.99

Apple desserts are another fall staple, and Trader Joe's Apple Pie Spread offers a simple way to bring that flavor into your everyday routine. Made with chopped apples, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and sea salt, the spread is designed to evoke the taste of apple pie. Try it on toast, waffles, or English muffins when you want something different for breakfast. It can also serve as a shortcut ingredient for seasonal desserts or a sweet addition to a snack board. At $3.99 for a 10-ounce jar, it offers several ways to use one product rather than buying a separate filling or topping for every recipe.

7. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread for Bagels

Price: $2.79

For shoppers who prefer a subtle seasonal change over another sugary snack, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread is worth a look. The eight-ounce tub combines cream cheese with pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Its spreadable texture makes it easy to use on bagels, English muffins, or toast. You could also serve it with crackers for a simple snack or use it to add seasonal flavor to a sandwich. At $2.79, it is one of the lower-priced options on this list and an easy way to try pumpkin flavor without purchasing an entire dessert.

8. Organic Fall Leaf-Shaped Italian Pasta for Seasonal Dinners

Price: $2.49

Fall food shopping does not have to revolve around sweets and pumpkin spice. Trader Joe's Organic Fall Leaf-Shaped Italian Pasta adds an autumn-inspired look to a familiar pantry staple, making it a fun option for family dinners. At $2.49 for a 16-ounce package, it is also one of the most affordable picks on this list. Pair it with your favorite sauce, roasted vegetables, or a simple butter-and-cheese topping for an easy meal. The seasonal shape can make an ordinary dinner feel a little more festive without requiring specialty ingredients or a complicated recipe.

9. Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies for a Small Sweet Treat

Price: $4.49

If you want a seasonal dessert that is ready to eat, Trader Joe's Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies offer a convenient option. These small, pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookies feature pumpkin spice flavor and decorative icing in white and orange. Their bite-sized format makes them suitable for a coffee break, an afternoon treat, or a small dessert spread. They can also add a seasonal touch to a snack plate without requiring you to bake anything yourself. At $4.49 for a 10-ounce package, they are worth considering when you want something festive to share or keep on hand for occasional treats.

10. Apple Vinaigrette Dressing for Seasonal Salads

Price: $3.49

For a fall find that can work beyond dessert, consider Trader Joe's Apple Vinaigrette Dressing. Listed at $3.49, it gives shoppers a way to bring an apple-inspired flavor into salads and everyday meals. Try it with leafy greens, sliced apples, nuts, and cheese for a seasonal salad that pairs well with autumn dinners. You can also use it to change up a simple lunch without buying several specialty ingredients. It is a useful choice for shoppers who want seasonal flavor but do not necessarily want another pumpkin-flavored product.

How to Shop Trader Joe's Fall Finds Without Overspending

Trader Joe's seasonal products can make grocery shopping more interesting, but buying every limited-time item can quickly add up. Start with one or two products that fit meals or snacks you already enjoy, rather than filling your cart with things you may only try once. Baking mixes and spreads can be especially useful when you already have the other ingredients needed to use them. Prices and availability can vary by location, and seasonal products may sell out before the end of fall. Check your local store before making a special trip, and compare the price with what you would normally spend on a similar item.

If you are planning an autumn grocery run, choose a couple of these under-$5 finds and see which ones deserve a return visit before the seasonal selection disappears.

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