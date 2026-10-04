Lop Naveen Patnaik Condemns Alleged Attack On Former BJD MLA, Questions 'Goondaraj' In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Sunday condemned the alleged "murderous attack" on former MLA and senior party leader Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, questioning whether the state is being ruled by the law or by goondas or criminals.

"There are deadly attacks on public representatives in broad daylight, the police are silent, the government is silent-is goondaraj reigning in Odisha?" Patnaik said.

Strongly reacting against alleged assault, the LoP added that the attack on ex-Dharmasala MLA at Madhupurgarh under Jenapur police station area of Jajpur district is highly condemnable.

"A public representative is being subjected to a murderous attack in the presence of the police. Who is giving such courage to the criminals? Is Odisha run by the rule of law or by goons/ criminals? In this (BJP) government, public representatives are insecure, and the safety of ordinary people is in jeopardy," the BJD supremo said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Patnaik also alleged that such incidents are occurring repeatedly in Dharmasala and across Odisha, but the state government has not yet taken any strong action against culprits.

He asked whether the state government wants a peaceful Odisha to become disturbed.

"Why is the (BJP) government patronising such criminal activities? Why is exemplary action not being taken? The people of Odisha are watching everything and keeping an account of everything. They will give an appropriate reply to such anarchy and such misgovernance," Patnaik remarked.

The Opposition BJD alleged that party leader Balabantray and his supporters were murderously attacked by a group of around 40–50 persons carrying swords, axes and other dangerous weapons during the party's Jan Sampark Padayatra at Madhupurgada Gram Panchayat under Jenapur Police Station in Jajpur district at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Balabantray subsequently submitted a complaint to the Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal seeking immediate registration of an FIR and stringent legal action against the persons named in the complaint and their unidentified associates.

He alleged that the attackers are the supporters and associates of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, and workers and supporters of the ruling BJP.