Lancia Gallery Launches In Los Angeles, Celebrating Italian Automotive Design Through Fine-Art Photography

Under Wraps - No. 01, Los Angeles: Gordon Fraser's rare 1973 Lancia 2000 HF Coupé, photographed by Walter Fulbright for the inaugural Lancia Gallery collection.

Lancia Gallery founder Gordon Fraser behind the wheel of his rare 1973 Lancia 2000 HF Coupé, imported from Lecce, Italy to Los Angeles in 2025.

Created by Gordon Fraser and photographer Walter Fulbright, Lancia Gallery explores Italian automotive design through the architecture of Los Angeles.

- Gordon Fraser, Founder, Lancia GalleryLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lancia Gallery, a new fine-art automotive photography project created by entrepreneur and classic-car collector Gordon Fraser in collaboration with photographer Walter Fulbright, officially launches today in Los Angeles.The inaugural collection centers on Fraser's rare 1973 Lancia 2000 HF Coupé, photographed against the dramatic concrete architecture, shadows and cinematic light of Los Angeles.Rather than presenting the automobile through conventional automotive photography, Fraser and Fulbright approached the Lancia as an object of twentieth-century design - exploring its form, proportion and sculptural qualities within the distinctly modernist landscape of Los Angeles.The result is a continuing photographic collection that places Italian automotive design in dialogue with the architecture of Southern California.The project launches with its first release,“Under Wraps - No. 01, Los Angeles,” followed by one new photograph every week.“I didn't want this to become another collection of beautiful photographs of a beautiful old car,” said Fraser.“The Lancia itself is a piece of Italian design. The challenge was to create images strong enough to exist independently as art. Los Angeles gave us this extraordinary counterpoint - Italian elegance against concrete, scale, shadow and California light.”Designed by Pininfarina and produced in limited numbers, the Lancia 2000 HF represented the final evolution of Lancia's celebrated Flavia-derived coupé.Beneath its restrained Pininfarina bodywork was an unusually sophisticated specification for its era: a two-liter flat-four engine with Bosch electronic fuel injection and a five-speed transmission. Only 1,229 examples of the Lancia 2000 HF Coupé were produced, contributing to the model's rarity today.Fraser's ASI Gold-certified example spent much of its life in Italy before being brought from Lecce to Los Angeles in 2025. Its Italian provenance, rarity and distinctive architectural form became the catalyst for Lancia Gallery.For Fulbright, the project presented an opportunity to remove the automobile from the nostalgic visual language often associated with European classics."The intention was never simply to document the car,” said Walter Fulbright.“We wanted to explore shape, surface and proportion - and what happens when that refined Italian form is placed against something much harder and more architectural.”One New Photograph. Every Week.Unlike a conventional exhibition presented as a complete body of work, Lancia Gallery will unfold progressively, with one new photograph released each week.Each release reveals another interpretation of the same automobile and its relationship with Los Angeles, allowing the collection itself to evolve over time.The first work,“Under Wraps - No. 01, Los Angeles,” is available as a fine-art photographic print in 12 × 16-inch and 18 × 24-inch formats, with prices beginning at $125.Future releases will continue the visual study and will be accompanied by print availability and exhibition news.For Fraser, the project also reflects a wider interest in the preservation and recognition of overlooked automotive design.“Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are already firmly established within the visual language of automotive culture,” Fraser said.“Lancia is different. There is this extraordinary history of engineering and design, but many of the road cars remain almost unknown in America. That makes the car much more interesting to me.”Lancia Gallery begins with the 2000 HF but establishes a broader creative platform at the intersection of automotive design, photography, architecture and cultural history.“Cars like this were drawn by people, not algorithms,” Fraser added.“There's an emotional quality to the proportions and details. Lancia Gallery is about stopping long enough to look at that - and treating automotive design with the same consideration we give architecture, furniture or any other significant piece of twentieth-century design.”The inaugural Lancia Gallery collection launches online today, October 4, 2026, from Los Angeles.About Lancia GalleryLancia Gallery is an independent Los Angeles-based fine-art automotive photography project created by Gordon Fraser in collaboration with photographer Walter Fulbright. Beginning with Fraser's 1973 Pininfarina-designed Lancia 2000 HF Coupé, the project explores the intersection of automotive design, photography and architecture through an evolving series of photographic works.A new photograph from the collection is released each week.Lancia Gallery is an independent artistic project and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Lancia or Stellantis.For more information on Lancia Gallery, please visit:About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is a Scottish-born, Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, actor, speaker and classic-car collector. A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Fraser has worked across performance, creative marketing, beauty and wellness, and entrepreneurship in the United Kingdom and United States. His interest in European automotive design and preservation led to the acquisition of his 1973 Lancia 2000 HF in Italy and its subsequent importation to California, becoming the inspiration for Lancia Gallery.About Walter FulbrightWalter Fulbright is a Los Angeles-based photographer whose work combines automotive subjects with architectural environments, light and composition. His collaboration with Fraser on Lancia Gallery establishes a photographic study in which the automobile is treated not simply as transportation, but as an object of design.

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Lancia Gallery Launches in Los Angeles, Celebrating Italian Automotive Design Through Fine-Art Photography News Provided By Gordon Fraser and Associates, LLC October 04, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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