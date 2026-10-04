Oilchef Wins Restaurant Solution Of The Year Award At 2026 Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo

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OiL Chef Winners Trophy 2026

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Best Deep Fryer technology. The award recognizes a concept that makes significant & powerful impact on the restaurant industry innovation, function & design.

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MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OiLChef has been named the Restaurant Solution of the Year Award winner at the 2026 Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo, held at ExCeL London, marking a significant international recognition for the company's innovative restaurant frying technology.

The award recognizes a concept that has made a significant and powerful impact on the restaurant industry through innovation, functionality and design. OiLChef was selected from the 2026 nominees in the Restaurant Solution of the Year category.

OiLChef's technology is designed for professional restaurant and foodservice kitchens, with a focus on improving commercial frying performance, extending cooking-oil life and helping restaurant operators improve operational efficiency.

The recognition comes from one of the UK's major restaurant industry events, which brings together restaurant operators, QSR brands, suppliers, technology companies and industry decision-makers. The 2026 expo is expected to bring together thousands of hospitality professionals at ExCeL London.

A New Approach to Commercial Frying

Deep frying is one of the most important cooking processes across restaurants, quick-service restaurants and foodservice operations, yet cooking oil represents a significant ongoing operating cost for many businesses.

OiLChef was developed to address this challenge by introducing innovative technology directly into the commercial frying process.

The company says its technology can help restaurants extend cooking-oil life while improving frying performance and food quality. OiLChef is designed for professional kitchens ranging from individual restaurants to large multi-location restaurant and QSR groups.

“Winning the Restaurant Solution of the Year Award is an extraordinary milestone for OiLChef,” said Sean Farry, CEO of OiLChef.

“We developed OiLChef because we saw an opportunity to fundamentally improve one of the most important and costly processes in a commercial kitchen. To have the restaurant industry recognize our technology at an international event such as the Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo is a tremendous validation of what we have been working to achieve.”

Designed for the Global Restaurant Industry

The potential applications for OiLChef extend across restaurants, quick-service restaurants, foodservice operators and large restaurant chains where frying is a significant part of daily food preparation.

The Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo describes itself as a trade event connecting restaurant and takeaway operators with the suppliers, technology and ideas driving the industry forward. Its 2026 event includes more than 500 exhibitors and attracts restaurant, QSR and other foodservice decision-makers.

For OiLChef, the award represents an important step in introducing its technology to the broader international foodservice market.

“Our objective is much bigger than creating another piece of restaurant equipment,” said Sean Farry.“We want OiLChef to become an important technology platform for restaurants around the world - helping operators improve their frying operations while delivering better value, efficiency and consistency.”

Recognition at ExCeL London

The Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo 2026 took place at ExCeL London on September 29–30, 2026. The event brings together restaurant operators, QSRs, suppliers, innovators and industry professionals looking for new technologies and solutions.

The official award description states that the Restaurant Solution of the Year Award recognizes a concept that has made a significant and powerful impact on the industry through innovation, functionality and design.

For OiLChef, the award provides international recognition as the company continues to pursue relationships with restaurant groups, foodservice operators and major QSR brands.

About OiLChef

OiLChef is an innovative restaurant frying technology company focused on improving commercial frying operations.

The company's technology is designed to help restaurants and foodservice operators improve cooking-oil performance, extend oil life and enhance frying efficiency and food quality with the major advantage of being able to reduce fried food cooking times and improving deep fried food quality.

OiLChef is focused on bringing innovative frying technology to restaurants and foodservice operations across North America, the UK and international markets.

Sophia Griffin

Eco Friendly Chef Corp.

+1 833-458-9984

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