Sanjay Dutt Issues Clarification On Remark Made On 'Shekhar Tonite', Says It Was Part Of 'Scripted Conversation'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in the Marathi biopic 'Raja Shivaji', has issued a clarification with regards to his recent statement about the diminishing levels of peace in the country, of late.

On Sunday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as said that his statement was part of a scripted show, and has been taken out of context.

He wrote,“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution”.

He further mentioned,“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri', which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context”.

However, the netizens were in no mood to believe him. One user wrote,“I liked that sanju baba more. This one feels scripted and out of context”.

Another user wrote,“Stupid explanation. You meant every-word you said. You should have suffered in jail like every terror supporter but since congress was behind you life gave you undeserving chances but once an asshole is always an asshole. Bomb-blast from 1992 to 2006 was a peaceful time for you”.

A 3rd user wrote,“'Scripted conversation'. So, is Shekhar Suman telling his guests what answers to give on the show?”

The actor recently found himself embroiled in a controversy after his comments on Shekhar Suman's chat show 'Shekhar Tonite' sparked backlash on social media.

During his appearance on the show, the actor had said,“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon”.