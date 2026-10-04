Jordi Visser Says Crypto Is At Its 'Micron Moment,' Sees Token Volumes Going 'Through The Roof'



Visser said crypto is at its“Micron moment,” with token volumes set to rise through tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI agents.

Visser said he expected Micron to double, maybe triple, but it rose 14 times on earnings growth. He said tokenization will allow institutional investors to gain broader exposure to the crypto ecosystem.

Crypto has reached its“Micron moment”, said Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser on Saturday. He used the term for a repricing that happens much faster than investors expect, as was the case with Micron (MU) shares. Visser added that token volumes are set to go "through the roof."

Visser said on Anthony Pompliano's show that he coined the term based on his own experience trading Micron. "I expect the stock of the chipmaker to double, even triple," he said. But instead it traded at 14 times earnings growth, he said.

“Every wealth advisor, every wealth management firm, is going to be in a very, very difficult position a year from now. Their clients are going to start hearing about how people are making a lot of money in crypto, and they're going to hear crypto,” Visser said, while adding that "stocks are going to be tokenized for sure."

Agents Drive Token Growth

The veteran macro investor said token volumes will climb because of tokenization, stablecoin payments, and AI agents. He said agents are key to his view. "If it wasn't for agents, which will speed this process up to make it easier, I wouldn't be as optimistic on it," he added.

He explained that large investors already want crypto exposure. However, their options are limited to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), digital asset treasury companies, and a handful of listed stocks. "It's really hard, but they want to do it,” Visser said. He also added that tokenization will expand the investment options.

Micron's own numbers show why Visser uses it as a guide. On September 30, the company posted record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $54.23 billion, up 379% from a year earlier.

MU stock closed down over 2% on Friday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Micron is in the 'extremely bullish' zone, with chatter at 'extremely high' levels over the past day.

Visser's Shift To Bitcoin

Earlier this year, Visser said that he had made about eight times his money on Micron before selling his entire stake and explained that the easy gains in AI were over and that retail money was set to rotate into other assets.

He has since turned more bullish on Bitcoin (BTC). In early September, Visser said Bitcoin had joined a short list of things that survive repeated waves of change, stating that "there are very few things that survive the disruption of human beings and technology: religion, gold, and now Bitcoin."

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price traded over $85,000, up over 0.5% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in the 'bearish' zone, while chatter dipped to 'low' from 'normal' levels over the past day.

Read also: Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley Says Busy Investors Are Crypto's 'Final Boss,' Not Price Or Regulation

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