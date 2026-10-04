Owaisi Offers Alliance To SP To Stop BJP From Returning To Power In UP

Owaisi Offers Alliance to SP to Stop BJP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday offered to ally with the Samajwadi Party to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term, while announcing his support for Daddan Khan as the party's potential candidate from the Bhinga Assembly seat.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhinga in Shravasti district ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi said the AIMIM was ready to enter into an alliance with the SP if the objective was to stop the BJP from forming the government again.“I have said many times, and I am saying it again today. If they want to stop the BJP, Owaisi and Majlis are ready to form an alliance, to make an agreement, so that Baba does not become the Chief Minister here for the third time,” Owaisi said.

He said the offer should not be seen as a sign of weakness, but as a political decision aimed at preventing the BJP from returning to power.“This is not a sign of weakness. This is a sign of our strength and courage that we are extending our hand towards you. If you reject this hand, then listen, SP people, these hands are very long,” he said.

'Majlis Will Fight Elections if Deal Rejected'

Owaisi also said that if the SP rejected the offer, the AIMIM would contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own.“If you do not accept our deal, then it is okay; the election will be fought by Majlis,” he said.

The AIMIM chief also sought votes for Daddan Khan and indicated that the party could field him from Bhinga.“With your permission, I would like to announce whether I should make this man, Daddan Khan, the candidate of Majlis party in the coming election,” he said, asking the gathering whether it would support and vote for him.

Owaisi said Daddan Khan would raise the issues of people in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly if elected. He also attacked the SP and BJP over what he described as the lack of political representation and development in the region.

Attacks SP, BJP Over Lack of Development

Referring to the closure and demolition of madrasas and alleged demolition of graveyards and shrines, Owaisi questioned the role of local elected representatives and said they had failed to raise their voice on the issues.“Wherever there is injustice, we will raise our voice. Whether it is against a Dalit, a Muslim or our Hindu brother, injustice is injustice. It is not seen what his religion is,” he said.

Owaisi also criticised the SP for accusing the AIMIM of cutting votes, saying that the AIMIM would contest elections as part of democratic politics.“This is not your feast, and we are not guests at your feast. This is the fair of Indian democracy,” he said.

He further appealed to voters not to choose NOTA and instead vote for the AIMIM's election symbol.“Do not press NOTA. Press the kite,” Owaisi said, referring to the AIMIM's election symbol.

Highlights Poverty, Lack of Facilities in Shravasti

The AIMIM chief also cited data he attributed to the NITI Aayog to highlight poverty and educational challenges in Shravasti. He claimed that 75 per cent of the district's population was poor according to the Multidimensional Poverty Index and raised questions over literacy, drinking water, electricity and other basic facilities.

Owaisi questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over these issues and asked the ruling BJP as well as the SP about their record in the district. He also appealed to voters to elect AIMIM representatives so that their issues could be raised in the Assembly.

Vows to Work for Justice and Development

Owaisi reiterated that the AIMIM wanted to prevent the BJP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh and said the party was prepared for an electoral understanding with other parties for that purpose.“We also do not want the BJP, which believes in the ideology of Hindutva, to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the third time. Come, let us stop them together,” he said.

At the meeting, Owaisi also spoke about education, development, women's literacy, electricity supply, drinking water and flood-related problems in the region. He alleged that people in the area faced prolonged power cuts and raised concerns over waterlogging and flooding after water was released from Nepal.

Owaisi said the AIMIM would work for justice and development if given an electoral mandate.“I am promising you that you will get justice, your dreams will be fulfilled, mosques will be protected, madrasas will be protected,” he said.

The AIMIM chief also spoke about his political campaign and said he would continue to raise issues affecting weaker sections, including Dalits and Muslims. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)