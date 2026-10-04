People's Response Towards State's 'Annapurna Yojana' Has Been Extraordinary: Bengal BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday that the response from the people towards the state government's financial assistance scheme for women 'Annapurna Yojana' has been extraordinary within five months since the launch of the scheme.

The BJP said in a statement that from towns to the remotest corners of villages; mothers, daughters and sisters have embraced the initiative with immense affection.

"Today, October 4, women across West Bengal gathered at Seva Setu camps to express their gratitude and shower their blessings on the BJP Government for implementing the Annapurna Yojana. Their blessings, their faith and their stories of hope remain the most cherished reward for our (BJP) Government. This journey is not of pride, but of profound humility and gratitude," the party said.

According to the BJP, the women of Bengal have entrusted the state government with the privilege of serving them and that trust carries a responsibility far greater than any number or milestone can convey.

"Today, more than 1.6 crore women stand empowered through this initiative. Yet this is only the beginning. Women whose verification is presently underway will soon join this growing fraternity of beneficiaries, while fresh registrations opening shortly. Women can also choose between Widow Pension and Annapurna Yojana, placing the power of choice in their own hands," the BJP said.

The BJP in a statement added, "This endeavour draws strength from our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's larger vision of making a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', where women are the most powerful architects and fearless front-runners in the nation's progress."

The party also said, "Our Government believes that when the women of West Bengal are empowered, the entire state rises with them. When a woman stands on her own feet, a family finds strength. When she dares to dream, a generation discovers possibility and when millions of women move forward with courage, confidence and conviction, no summit is too distant, no aspiration too ambitious and no horizon beyond their reach. Thus; Annapurna Yojana will ensure that the Annapurnas of our West Bengal walk forward with dignity, rise with confidence and shape a future worthy of their dreams."