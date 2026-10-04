DRI Seizes 15.59 Kg Amphetamine, Cocaine And Heroin In 3 Operations 5 Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized cumulative quantity of 15.59 kg dangerous contraband drugs, amphetamine, cocaine and heroin, in three separate intelligence-led operations, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

Five persons have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The DRI, along with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), intercepted a Mahindra Thar suspected to be carrying Amphetamine at the Ujjain–Dewas Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh.

On being signalled to stop, the driver broke through the barricade and sped away.

The officers pursued the vehicle in a high-speed chase lasting approximately 1.5 hours, before successfully intercepting it near Bicholi Mardana, Indore. Detailed search of the vehicle led to the detection of an ingenious concealment inside the spare tyre mounted on the rear door of the Thar, according to the statement.

On opening the tyre, officers recovered 21 packets containing 7.116 kg (gross) of whitish-yellow crystalline substance, which tested positive for Amphetamine using the NDPS Field Test Kit. The Amphetamine, along with the vehicle, was seized and all three occupants were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation, the DRI intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Doha at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, based on specific intelligence regarding smuggling of cocaine.

Examination of his cabin baggage revealed seven chocolate tubes, which appeared unusually heavier than their marked weight, said the statement.

On opening the tubes, officers found 207 light-yellow oval-shaped capsules ingeniously concealed along with the chocolates. Examination of the capsules revealed a white powdery substance which tested positive for Cocaine using the Narcotic Drug Detection Kit.

A total of 4.9 kg (gross) Cocaine was recovered and seized. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In the third operation, the DRI officers mounted coordinated surveillance near Phillaur on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

After checking multiple vehicles near the bridge over the Sutlej river, the suspect was identified travelling as a passenger in a rental car-pooling taxi.

Personal search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of three packets concealed inside a blue backpack kept on his lap, with each packet containing two smaller packets.

The substance tested positive for Heroin using a field-testing kit. A total of 3.574 kg heroin was recovered and seized, and the person carrying the contraband was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

-IANS

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