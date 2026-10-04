BJYM's 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' Enters Madhya Pradesh After 18 Days Of Seva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)'s 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' entered Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, after traversing through various states and also marking completion of 18 days of 'seva' (public service).

The Seva Sankalp Yatra, steered by the BJYM -- the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- is being organised across the country through awareness drives and bike rallies, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twenty-five years of 'seva'.

Inspired by PM Modi's 'seva' for more than two decades, the Yatra seeks to transform the idea of Seva into a people-led movement, taking the message of service, responsibility and nation-building to communities across the country.

According to BJYM, the Yatra progressed across 20 routes in six states today -- one in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, one in Chhattisgarh, six in Uttar Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and three in Gujarat, hoping to build greater public participation.

Speaking about the Yatra's mission, the BJYM National President Hemang Joshi said, "The energy of our Seva Yatris is growing with every passing day. Eighteen days into this journey, their enthusiasm remains as strong as it was on Day One, because they are not merely travelling a route, they are carrying forward the vision of Seva that has defined PM Narendra Modi Ji's public life. The smiles, participation and affection we are receiving from people at every halt are giving our young Seva Yatris even greater inspiration to serve and contribute towards a Viksit Bharat."

The Seva Sankalp Yatra reflects the journey of PM Modi from Vadnagar to national stage, with Vadnagar representing the values, struggles and early influences that shaped his life and Varanasi representing a major chapter of his public service.

"At every halt, Seva Yatris are turning their commitment into meaningful action through cleanliness drives, tree plantation, water conservation, Gau Seva, service to senior citizens, Jan Samwad and community-oriented activities," the BYJM said in a statement.

"As the Seva Sankalp Yatra moves forward, the growing enthusiasm of Seva Yatris and the increasing participation of people along the routes are giving renewed strength to its central message the journey of Seva continues, the Sankalp grows stronger, and the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' moves forward with every step," it said.