NCB Busts Interstate Drug Racket In Nagpur, Seizes 500 Kg Ganja

NCB Mumbai intercepted a commercial goods carrier truck in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday, which was concealing 500 kgs of Ganja. As per the official release, three persons, including the driver, receiver and a close drug associate, have been arrested. The truck originated from Sambalpur, Odisha and was destined for delivery of the Ganja consignment to a receiver based in Nagpur for further distribution in Jalna, Maharashtra and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Details of the Operation

NCB Mumbai has been actively working on an interstate Ganja trafficking network wherein a Nagpur-based drug network has been regularly procuring Ganja from Odisha and transporting the drug into various districts of Maharashtra by concealing Ganja among non-suspicious goods. In an effort to dodge the drug law enforcement agencies, multiple random routes were taken rather than the conventional shortest route.

Intelligence and Interception

Credible information was developed, which led to the identification of two West Bengal-based persons named RP Goldar and A Sarkar who were intending to transport a huge Ganja consignment from Odisha for delivery to a Nagpur-based receiver named SAS Yusuf @Rajabhai. Accordingly, the NCB Mumbai team immediately laid out a trap in Nagpur and initiated tracking of the transporters through active intelligence sources. In the early hours of Sunday, a commercial goods carrier truck bearing West Bengal registration was identified as having both RP Goldar and A Sarkar as occupants in Nagpur, Maharashtra. When the truck was intercepted and goods were inspected, 500 kgs of Ganja was found to be carefully concealed among steel pipes. The steel pipes were loaded in Kolkata for delivery at Indore.

Arrest of the Receiver

During spot interrogation and immediate follow-up, a trap was placed, after which the Nagpur-based receiver SAS Yusuf @Rajabhai was apprehended. It has been noted that the receiver SAS Yusuf @Rajabhai has been involved in drug trafficking for around 4-5 years, after which a few NDPS cases have also been registered by the Police.

All three persons have been arrested, and efforts are being made to apprehend other drug associates. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

Ongoing Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

It is pertinent to mention that NCB has imparted special emphasis on interstate drug trafficking in this region, which has resulted in the seizure of 209.850 kgs of Ganja in Nagpur on April 11, wherein four persons, including two Nagpur-based receivers, were arrested. Further, 702 kgs of Ganja were seized on May 22 in Distt-Gondia, Maharashtra, wherein two traffickers were arrested, and 245 kgs of Ganja were seized on June 30 in Distt-Bhandara, Maharashtra, wherein two drug associates, including a Nagpur-based receiver, were arrested.

This operation underscores NCB's sustained efforts in dismantling organised drug syndicates and targeting habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and uphold the vision of a“Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047.” (ANI)

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