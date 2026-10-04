GBI Investigates Shooting Deaths In Dooly County, GA

Vienna, Dooly County, GA (October 4, 2026) – The GBI is investigating a shooting in Vienna, GA, that left two people dead and 35 people injured. The Dooly County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:25 a.m., on October 4, 2026, DCSO deputies were on patrol at a neighborhood block party when shots were fired from the 900 block of Pine Street in Vienna, GA. Deputies immediately responded to the area and discovered multiple people had been shot. Deputies also found two people in the 600 block of Pine Street that were pronounced deceased on scene. Victims were taken to several regional hospitals for treatment.

The two deceased victims will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office, where autopsies will be conducted.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review and prosecution.

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This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at ( 478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at