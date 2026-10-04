MCON Connects The Military Community With Innovative, Free Resources

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veterans often leave military service feeling as though they've lost their community overnight. Military families can feel the same shift. Nearly 18 million Veterans live in the United States, and many struggle to find a single place that connects them with both opportunity and support. MCON was built to help close that gap.

This October, MCON will bring three days of programming to Las Vegas for Veterans, service members, military families and supporters of the military community. The event combines an expo, festival, executive conference and reunion, bringing together nearly 5,000 attendees.

A schedule built for the military community

MCON 2026 will take place Oct. 23-25 at World Market Center Las Vegas.

MCON Health will open the event Oct. 23, with programming focused on brain health, mental health and suicide prevention. The Military Impact Summit follows Oct. 24, bringing together organizations and brands that serve the military community.

The schedule also includes a gaming tournament hosted with Regiment; Range Day at ProGun in Boulder City, Nevada; a Warrior BJJ tournament; a pickleball showdown; and the Creator Zone, focused on the creator economy. MCON Vault will bring 50 tables of trading cards, comics and collectibles to the expo floor.

Confirmed speakers include Nick Lavery, CEO of Precision Components; Lynda Davis, chief Veterans Experience Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Jim Lorraine, CEO of America's Warrior Partnership; Mat Best, founder of Black Rifle Coffee Co.; and Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

Attendees can also visit expo areas focused on health and wellness, outdoor adventure and culinary experiences.

Who should attend

The event welcomes active-duty service members, Veterans, military families and children. It is designed for people who left military service last year and those who served decades ago. It also welcomes spouses, caregivers and children who continue to experience the effects of military life.

How to register

Registration is free and takes only a few minutes online. Active duty service members, Veterans and their families can use the registration code“VEO26” at checkout to receive complimentary admission.

Visit mcon to register.

Space may be limited, so early registration is encouraged.

What to expect

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with event information and the full schedule, allowing families to plan their visit. As the event approaches, MCON will send additional information about parking, hotels and sessions.

On-site, a welcome team will greet Veterans and family members. Attendees can explore resources, make new connections and participate in programming designed to strengthen community.

Join the movement

MCON is more than a conference. It is a gathering built around service, sacrifice and military culture. The event connects people with resources, builds partnerships across sectors and supports the military-connected community.

Join Veterans, service members and military families in Las Vegas this October. Register at mcon and use code VEO26 for complimentary admission.

Follow MCON for event updates and information:

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