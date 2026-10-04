A Dermatologist's Guide To Beating UV Rays

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Why UV protection matters year round

Ultraviolet (UV) protection is important year‐round, not just in summer. UV radiation from UV rays is one of the most common and most preventable causes of cancer in America. To highlight how daily sun exposure affects skin health, we spoke with Dr. Georgia G. Hughey, a resident physician in dermatology service at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, about why UV protection matters and what Veterans can do to protect their skin.

Hughey, who has been with VA for three years, sees the effects of UV exposure up close every day.

“As a dermatologist, UV awareness is important because I see firsthand how the effects of UV radiation accumulate over a lifetime,” Hughey said.“Many of the skin conditions I diagnose and treat, from premature aging to skin cancer, are largely preventable with proper sun protection and early education.”

A common misconception

One myth Hughey hears often from patients:“I don't need sunscreen because I'm only outside for a few minutes.”

“Many patients don't realize that UV exposure is cumulative,” she explained.“Everyday activities-walking the dog, driving, gardening or sitting near a window-add up over time. Even short, repeated periods of unprotected sun exposure contribute to premature aging and increase the risk of skin cancer.”

Why UV awareness matters

UV radiation is the leading cause of most skin cancers, and the numbers are striking:

About 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Skin cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Protecting your skin from the sun's harmful rays reduces your risk of both skin cancer and premature aging.

How to practice safe sun

Dr. Hughey and dermatologists nationwide recommend three simple steps:

Seek shade. The sun's rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A helpful trick: If your shadow is shorter than you are, it's time to seek shade. Wear sun-protective clothing. Lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses all help shield your skin. For added protection, look for clothing labeled with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating. Apply sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher on all exposed skin, and don't forget to reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

Skin cancer prevention doesn't require drastic changes, just consistent, everyday habits. Take a page from Hughey's advice and make sun protection part of your daily routine, whether you're out for a long hike or just running a quick errand.

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A dermatologist's guide to beating UV rays News Provided By October 04, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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